2024 Bills Training Camp Primer: Breaking down the running backs
The Buffalo Bills’ 2024 training camp kicks off later this month at Rochester’s St. John Fisher University, with the first public practice taking place on July 24. It’ll be the Buffalo faithful’s first opportunity to catch a glimpse at the team’s reworked roster; in the lead-up to camp, we’re going to be breaking down each position group to help familiarize you with the overhauled unit.
In today’s installment, we’ll dive into the team’s backfield and look at the running back position. Check out some of the other positional primers we've assembled thus far:
Running back
Rostered Players: James Cook, Ray Davis, Ty Johnson Darrynton Evans, Frank Gore Jr.
Buffalo’s rushing attack is focused around James Cook, who is coming off a breakout sophomore effort in which he finished sixth in the NFL in scrimmage yards with 1,567. Originally drafted as a complementary offensive weapon to be used on passing downs, he showed the makings of an every-down back in year two, displaying discernible development with regard to his vision and decision-making. He rushed for 1,122 yards (fourth in the NFL) and two scores last season in addition to reeling in 44 of 54 targets for an additional 445 yards; at only 24 years of age, there’s reason to believe he’s only going to improve.
It’s a bit of a catch-22 regarding Cook, however, as there are both justifiable reasons for optimism and causes for concern. He’s been an ascending player throughout his professional career and he’s shown no indication that he’s reached his peak; considering that new full-time offensive coordinator Joe Brady turbocharged Cook’s sophomore breakout upon taking over interim play-calling duties last year (with Cook totaling 137 touches for 730 yards after Brady’s promotion), one could reasonably assume that the back will see his role even further increased in year three.
That said, Cook—who was highly regarded as a pass catcher coming out of Georgia—struggled with drops last season, dropping seven passes, per PFF. Several of these came in timely moments or on potential scoring plays. He was also credited with four fumbles last season, tied for second-most among running backs. There’s more reason to believe that Cook will continue his upward trajectory in 2024 than not, but it’d be disingenuous to ignore the reasons for pause.
Battling for the spot immediately behind Cook on Buffalo’s depth chart are rookie Ray Davis and sixth-year back Ty Johnson, who returns to the Bills after playing in a niche role for the team last season. Davis, whom the team selected in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft, perhaps enters training camp with a leg up in the competition; a stout 5-foot-8, 211-pound runner with between-the-tackles ability, Davis figures to spell Cook on short yardage and goalline situations. He has a demonstrated nose for the endzone, finding paydirt 14 times for the Kentucky Wildcats a season ago. There’s potentially room for an expanded offensive role for Davis, as he doesn’t look out of place on passing downs; he caught 33 passes for 323 yards and seven touchdowns in Lexington last season.
Johnson isn’t quite as powerful as Davis, but he’s a bit more elusive and runs with the hard-nosed style that makes him endearing to a fanbase. He rushed for 132 yards on 30 carries last year and also logged 85 special teams snaps; it’s safe to assume he’ll be on the roster, and while he won’t have a consistent offensive role, his skill set makes him able to spell either Cook or Davis on occasion.
Both Darrynton Evans and Frank Gore Jr. enter training camp as roster long-shots, but they have intriguing skill sets that make them names worth watching. Evans is a well-rounded back with plus speed who spent the 2023 preseason with the Bills, breaking off an impressive 35-yard touchdown run in the team’s preseason finale against the Chicago Bears. The run caught the attention of front offices around the NFL, as Evans split the 2023 season between Chicago and the Miami Dolphins; he rushed for 121 yards and one score on 32 total carries last season, re-signing with Buffalo on a futures contract at the end of the campaign. He’ll need to turn in an impressive camp and preseason to usurp Johnson on the depth chart, but there’s a lot to like about the former Appalachian State Mountaineer’s game given his quickness and agility.
Gore Jr. is, fittingly, the son of NFL legend Frank Gore, but he doesn’t play like his pops. He’s instead a much more elusive runner, rushing for over 4,000 yards throughout his collegiate career. He’s, again, a long shot given Buffalo’s crowded backfield, but he’s a nice developmental piece whom the Bills would likely love to stash on their practice squad.
We would also be remiss to discuss Buffalo’s rushing attack without mentioning quarterback Josh Allen, who is coming off a 2023 campaign in which he ran for 524 yards and 15 touchdowns. The 6-foot-5 human rhinoceros is one of the league’s most dynamic players who absolutely factors into the team’s ground game; he may have some of the load taken off of him in the red zone this season, but in moments when the game’s on the line, expect Allen to take over with his legs (as he is ought to do).
There are a few question marks looming over the Bills’ backfield (namely the unproven nature of Davis and Johnson), but there’s a lot to like about the unit. It, on paper, has the makings of a well-rounded room that, given Brady’s demonstrated ability in designing and calling a run-game, should again find success in the 2024 campaign.
