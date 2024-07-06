Offensive Combination propels Bills to No. 1 ranking in key category
The Buffalo Bills featured the ideal recipe for adequate pass protection last year and the numbers are there to prove it.
Buffalo enjoyed continuity along its starting offensive line, trotting out the same five players for all 17 regular season games. Meanwhile, Bills' quarterback Josh Allen is as mobile as they come and performs well when pressured.
Those two factors made it possible for the Bills to lead the league in fewest sacks allowed (24). The back-to-back Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs finished second to Buffalo, permitting 28 sacks in 2023. Analyst Warren Sharp shared the numbers in a July 3 post on the social media site now known as X.
The New York Giants allowed a league-high 85 sacks last year, 20 more than the next-ranked team.
The Bills topped the NFL with a league-low sack percentage, taking sacks on only 4.15 percent of pass attempts. Their 7.17 yards per pass play average was fifth highest on the circuit.
The 28-year-old Allen has been highly effective throwing on the run. His ability to tuck it and take off on the ground makes him a difficult quarterback to defend. The low numbers of sacks against Allen seemingly correlates with his elite mobility.
