One Bills player to watch at each position throughout training camp
The Buffalo Bills start their training camp at Rochester's St. John Fisher University on July 24th, having it be the first time fans get to see the new-look roster for the 2024 season. There are plenty of new faces in each positional group given the offseason turnover, so we’re going to examine which player you should keep an eye out for in every position.
QB: Josh Allen
We’re not going to overthink things here -- the Bills season lives and dies on the right arm of their star quarterback, Josh Allen. He’s a mercurial talent, an elite creator who has proven himself to be one of the best players in the NFL. If Allen can reduce his turnovers slightly, the Bills will be in Super Bowl contention again.
Related: 5 overlooked Bills who could spark on-field fireworks in 2024 NFL season
RB: Ray Davis
The Bills are lucky to have their starting running back solidified as they enter training camp, but they’re still trying to figure out who should be his backup. Conventional wisdom states that the veteran Ty Johnson should take the helm of RB2, but rookie Ray Davis could throw the proverbial spanner in the works. Davis and Johnson are similarly built, but the rookie is more explosive, and is a more versatile piece in the passing game.
WR: Chase Claypool
We could have copped out and said ‘all of them’ for the Bills receiver corps, but we want to keep a close eye on the Steelers, Bears, and Dolphins reject Chase Claypool. The Notre Dame product has struggled with both effort and consistency throughout his career, but his productivity was noted by reporters during the Bills’ OTAs in June. If Claypool can finally put it all together, he’ll be a pivotal piece in the Bills' new offensive system.
Related: Are we buying the Chase Claypool hype at Bills OTAs?
TE: Quintin Morris
Buffalo figures to feature both of its marquee tight ends—Dalton Kincaid and Dawson Knox—heavily into its passing game, which raises an interesting question: given the propensity with which the team plans to use tight ends in the aerial attack, will there be a role for Quintin Morris? A converted wide receiver who has primarily played on special teams throughout his professional career, the 25-year-old has caught 10 passes for 110 yards and two touchdowns throughout his two NFL seasons. He’s an interesting mismatch who could, in theory, carve out a niche offensive role, and it will be interesting to see if he begins to do so in training camp.
OL: Sedrick Van Pran-Granger
Buffalo’s offensive line took a hit over the offseason when they let go of veteran center and fan favorite Mitch Morse. The Bills may have found his replacement with rookie center Sedrick Van Pran-Granger. He won two National Championships at the University of Georgia, he was described as a ‘dog’ by general manager Brandon Beane in post-draft interviews and as someone who wasn’t afraid to call out team leaders. And while in college he played with composed aggression and an incredible motor where he reached the second level with ease to make space for his running backs.
Related: Bills OC Joe Brady praises talent, character of late-round draft pick
DL: Greg Rousseau
The Bills have lost some of their depth at their defensive line over the offseason, so rookie defensive coordinator Bobby Babich has to look at the established stars of the defensive line. Gregory Rousseau has developed into a well-rounded defensive end, impacting both the run and pass game. We want to see if he’s made the leap into a more dominant pass rusher. If he has taken that leap it’ll free up more space for the likes of Von Miller, AJ Epenesa, and rookie Javon Solomon.
LB: Matt Milano
When healthy Matt Milano is one of the best linebackers in the NFL, but that is the question as the Bills head into training camp: is he fully healthy? We’ve seen time and time again that players need half a season, or even a full season to recover from an injury like Milano’s. And if he isn’t the Bills will have to answer the question of who will take his place when he can’t play. The likely choice would be second-year player Dorian Williams, and while he showed some flashes last season, the unit would be severely undersized.
DB: Kaiir Elam
This feels like a ‘make or break’ year for Kaiir Elam, he’s entering his third season for the Bills and has yet to make his mark on the team. The biggest issue Elam has had during his time in Western New York is his consistency. He can make plays in coverage, his first career interception being against Patrick Mahomes is proof enough of that, but he has issues with penalties and has struggled when the Bills play in zone coverage. If Babich can get a more consistent Elam, the Bills secondary could be the best in the NFL.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —