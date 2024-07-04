5 overlooked Bills who could spark on-field fireworks in 2024 NFL season
American Independence Day is synonymous with hot dogs, jovial gatherings, and, of course, fireworks. Few things are better than capping off a memorable Fourth of July with a grand fireworks display over a clear night sky, preferably with a brew in hand.
One thing that may be better, however, is watching fireworks burst over Highmark Stadium following a Buffalo Bills touchdown during football season. The thunderous boom of the pyrotechnics is often drowned out by the roar of the crowd, just a microcosm of the unmatched atmosphere that is Orchard Park on gameday.
Buffalo has seen its fair share of fireworks over the past several years. Its team has appeared in the postseason in six of the last seven campaigns, winning the AFC East in each of the past four seasons. Former All-Pro quarterback Josh Allen has dragged the team from the depths of NFL irrelevancy and into perennial contention, with the team, though significantly altered from last season, looking as though it will again be competitive in the 2024 campaign.
There are several new faces on this year’s roster in the wake of the offseason turnover, with additional players who are returning to the locker room also figuring to take on more prominent roles. With this in mind, we’ve decided to take Independence Day as an opportunity to celebrate some of the less talked about players on Buffalo's roster whom you should familiarize yourself with ahead of the 2024 season.
Here are five overlooked Bills that could spark on-field fireworks in the 2024 campaign.
RB Ray Davis
While James Cook still projects as Buffalo’s lead back following a breakout sophomore effort in which he finished sixth in the league in scrimmage yards (1,567), 2024 fourth-round pick Ray Davis is in line to make a significant impact off the bench. A compact 5-foot-8 between-the-tackles option, he figures to spell Cook in short yardage and goalline situations, also taking some of the load off quarterback Josh Allen in this regard. He rushed for 14 touchdowns at Kentucky last season in addition to 1,129 yards, indicating he has a nose for the endzone. Don’t be surprised if he frequently reaches paydirt as a rookie.
Though not the most advertised part of his game, Davis can run routes out of the backfield and was occasionally worked into the passing game in Lexington, catching 33 passes for 323 yards and seven scores last season. Given new full-time offensive coordinator Joe Brady’s penchant for using running backs in the aerial attack, it wouldn’t be shocking to see Davis get a fair number of targets in his debut season.
WR Mack Hollins
We’re not expecting a career renaissance—or, more accurately, late-career breakout—from free agent signee Mack Hollins, but it wouldn’t be shocking if he set new career highs in Buffalo this season. The 30-year-old has caught just 131 passes for 1,691 yards and 10 scores as a professional, with his best season coming in 2022 (57 receptions for 690 yards). Most of the Western New York faithful initially suspected that he was signed as a depth and special teams option, but given Allen and general manager Brandon Beane’s comments about the veteran throughout the spring, it looks as though he may actually be earning an offensive role. Both Allen and Beane have consistently sung the pass catcher’s praises, with the quarterback stating in May that Hollins is working incredibly hard and is bringing an “edge” to the receiving corps.
It could all just be offseason smoke, but given his 6-foot-4 frame, the availability of targets in the team’s revamped receiving corps, and the impression he’s already made on his quarterback, it’s not egregious to imagine Hollins carving out an actual role in the offense. If he does, usurping 690 receiving yards and four touchdowns in a single season shouldn’t be too tall a task.
DT Austin Johnson
Offseason signing Austin Johnson projects as Buffalo’s primary rotational interior defender following the spring departures of Jordan Phillips and Tim Settle, and he appears more than ready to answer the call. The 30-year-old is coming off a 2023 season with the Los Angeles Chargers in which he tallied 16 total quarterback pressures and 17 run stops, per PFF. The veteran’s best campaign came in 2021 with the New York Giants when he notched 3.5 sacks, 21 total pressures, and an impressive 37 run stops.
A college teammate of current Bill DaQuan Jones, Johnson figures to spell his fellow Nittany Lions as a rotational lineman. He’ll likely consistently line up alongside rookie defensive tackle DeWayne Carter, for whom he’ll eat blocks to allow Carter to generate significant pressure. As he’s demonstrated throughout his career, Johnson, too, has a bit of pass-rush upside—the fireworks he provides likely won’t be consistent, but he’ll be sure to spark a few throughout the 2024 campaign.
DE Javon Solomon
Javon Solomon is currently penciled in as the fourth or fifth defensive end on Buffalo’s depth chart, and his opportunities, thus, likely won’t be consistent. The recent fifth-round pick will primarily be used as a pass-rush specialist on obvious passing downs, with the Bills’ brass hoping that he can get home when set free. The 23-year-old did just that throughout his tenure at Troy, notching 33 sacks throughout his collegiate career. He led the FBS in sacks last season with 18.0; don’t be surprised if he brings some of that juice off the bench as a rookie.
S Taylor Rapp
Taylor Rapp appears primed to ascend into a starting safety role after serving in a depth/niche role in the 2023 season, playing on roughly 40% of Buffalo’s defensive snaps. He’s perhaps gone overlooked in a safety conversation that’s been quite active this offseason; the Bills parted ways with stalwart starters Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer before signing veteran Mike Edwards and drafting Utah defender Cole Bishop in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft. Though Rapp did sign an extension with the team this spring, the discourse hasn’t necessarily centered around him due to the fact that he’s been around; Buffalo head coach Sean McDermott seemingly hasn’t overlooked him, recently implying to reporters that the 26-year-old is already penciled into a starting role before stating that he’s “asserted himself from a leadership standpoint.”
Rapp has his fair share of starting experience, starting 48 games throughout his four seasons with the Los Angeles Rams (including all 17 games for the squad that won the Super Bowl in the 2021 NFL season) before joining the Bills last offseason. He’s tallied 25 pass deflections and 10 interceptions throughout his professional career; now presumably starting on a Buffalo defense that likes to put its safeties in positions to succeed, expect Rapp to frequently provide proverbial fireworks in Orchard Park this fall.
