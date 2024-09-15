4 Bills who are shining through first two games of 2024 NFL season
There is no greater team sport than football, with each victory serving as an individual display of an incredible group effort. But every team has its standout players, often its stars or overlooked players who are exceeding expectations. In some cases, it might be players that the fan base wrote off during the offseason. After the Buffalo Bills' dominant Week 2 win against the Miami Dolphins, we can see a handful of players stepping up and making an impact early in the year.
The Bills are now 2-0 and sit atop the AFC East; here are a few of the players that are balling to start the new season.
DE Von Miller
A lot of Bills Mafia wrote Von Miller off in the offseason, and understandably so. He failed to record a sack on 179 pass-rush snaps and managed only three tackles across 243 total snaps in 2023, per PFF statistics. As a result of the poor campaign, Miller agreed to take a pay cut but with numerous incentives. So far, he is well on his way to achieving those incentives. He has two sacks on the season, and what is more shocking is he has nine pressures already compared to 13 all of last year. He's accomplished this on just 41 pass rush snaps. Watch out NFL: it seems like Von Miller is back.
RB James Cook
James Cook broke out last season, finishing fourth in the NFL in rushing yards (1,122) and sixth in all-purpose yards (1,567). Cook has picked up where he left off and is on pace to better last season's numbers. Over two games, Cook has accumulated 149 rushing yards and 49 receiving yards. It's only two games in, but he is on pace for nearly 1,700 all-purpose yards. In 2023, he had only two rushing touchdowns; he's already matched that this season.
LB Dorian Williams
Second-year linebacker Dorian Williams wasn't supposed to be in the starting lineup in 2024, but an injury to former All-Pro Matt Milano forced Williams into his current role, and he is making the most of this opportunity. His pass coverage is shaky but should improve as he gains more experience. However, his run defense has been solid through two games. He leads the Bills in total tackles with 19. Williams plays fast and physically and is fun to watch. He brings a speed element to the defense that seems to have been lacking in years past and he should get better week after week.
Bills OL
It's a bit of a cop-out to reference the entire Buffalo offensive line, but all five starters deserve acknowledgment. If you look at them individually per PFF, you'll come away thinking they aren't good at all. But they are dominating as a group through the first two weeks. PFF had the Bills' line ranked number eight heading into the 2024 season and moved them to number five after Week 1. Against Arizona, they allowed only six pressures and no sacks. This week against Miami, no sacks were allowed yet again.
