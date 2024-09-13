Bills HC glows about James Cook’s growth following 3-touchdown outing vs. Dolphins
Buffalo Bills running back James Cook scored a hattrick in his homecoming, reaching the endzone three times while playing in front of his hometown South Florida crowd in his team’s commanding 31-10 win over the Miami Dolphins on Thursday night.
His first score of the night came on a gutsy fourth-and-three call in the first quarter, an expertly drawn play from offensive coordinator Joe Brady that allowed Cook to sneak out into the flat and reach paydirt nearly untouched. His second came on a goalline run in the second quarter, taking his next carry 49 yards to the house to put Buffalo up 24-7. The three touchdowns headline what was a stellar outing from Cook, who averaged 7.1 yards per carry as he finished the game with 95 total yards.
Head coach Sean McDermott glowed about his third-year ballcarrier during his post-game press conference, singling the running back out as a player who significantly contributed in the dominant victory.
“James Cook really showed up in a lot of different ways tonight for us,” the sideline boss told reporters.
Cook was an oft-discussed player in Western New York throughout the entire summer after his breakout sophomore campaign in which he quietly produced at a near-elite level; he finished fourth in the NFL in rushing yards (1,122) and sixth in scrimmage yards (1,567) in 2023, his stellar stat line largely overlooked by national pundits given his lack of scoring production (he finished the season with just six total touchdowns). Whether Cook would continue his progression under now full-time play-caller Joe Brady or regress closer to the mean was a popular topic of conversation throughout the offseason; through two games, the former looks to be the more likely outcome.
The 24-year-old has been electric throughout the first two games of the new season, picking up 71 rushing yards and 32 receiving yards in Week 1 before notching a hattrick to open AFC East play. He’s already scored half as many touchdowns in 2024 as he totaled a campaign ago, and if his early usage and prowess are any indication, he’s set to blow that number out of the water this season.
McDermott went on to speak about Cook’s growth during his post-game press conference, stating that his discernible development has been encouraging to see.
“James just continues to grow and get better,” McDermott said, “He was one of our captains tonight and it’s well deserved. He’s from [Miami] and I know it was important for him to play well, and he’s just continuing to grow and develop. Just extremely proud of him.”
Cook has not only developed into one of the league’s most intriguing and exciting young running backs, but he’s also added an additional dimension to a Buffalo offense that, for much of the recent past, has struggled to find consistent production from its backfield. He’ll look to continue his stellar 2024 campaign when the Bills host the Jacksonville Jaguars in a Week 3 Monday Night Football clash.
