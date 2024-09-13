Bills still undecided on whether LB Terrel Bernard will be placed on injured reserve
Buffalo Bills middle linebacker Terrel Bernard suffered a pectoral strain in the team’s Week 2 win over the Miami Dolphins, leaving the game early in the first quarter before being ruled out at halftime. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the official diagnosis on Friday afternoon, noting that the third-year defender would be out for “about a month” and that the team may place him on injured reserve.
Head coach Sean McDermott spoke about Bernard’s injury during his Friday media availability, confirming the timeline reported by Schefter while stating that the team was still undecided regarding Bernard’s potential placement on the injured reserve list.
“Unfortunately he’s going to be out multiple weeks, we’re talking about whether or not it’s an IR-conducive type of situation or not,” McDermott said. “We’re aware of the report, I’m aware of the report. We’ve still got some internal conversations that we have to have yet to determine if it’s going to end up in IR or not.”
An undersized, but immensely productive sideline-to-sideline linebacker, Bernard broke out in his sophomore campaign when asked to man the middle linebacker post vacated by five-year starter Tremaine Edmunds. He oft-flashed his athleticism to the tune of 143 total tackles, 6.5 sacks, three interceptions, and three fumble recoveries, establishing himself as a defensive cornerstone for a Buffalo defense that would go on to see a fair bit of turnover in the offseason.
Bernard entered the 2024 season as one of two full-time team captains, his status as a recognized leader and as the defensive green dot wearer indicating his importance to the team. The 25-year-old missing the next several weeks will certainly provide a challenge for the Bills' defense, especially considering that the unit is already missing fellow linebacker Matt Milano due to a bicep tear and All-Pro slot defender Taron Johnson with a forearm injury.
Their omissions leave immediate glaring holes on the second level of the Buffalo defense; the team will likely lean on linebackers Dorian Williams and Baylon Spector and slot defender Cam Lewis in the interim.
