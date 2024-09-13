Bills Mafia donates $16,000 to Tua Tagovailoa's foundation following concussion
Bills Mafia is known nationally for the passion with which they support the Buffalo Bills, but it’s the group’s compassion that perhaps sets them apart from other NFL fanbases; the group has, time and time again, raised significant money for various causes supported by both Buffalo players and opposition, the flurry of donations sometimes sparked by excitement and other times prompted by tragedy.
The group took on another fundraising effort after Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered a concussion in the third quarter of Buffalo’s Week 2 win over its divisional foe; the head injury, which is the third diagnosed concussion of Tagovailoa’s professional career, prompted immediate national concern given the passer's history. There haven’t been any significant developments or updates following the injury, but Buffalo fans promptly responded by raising funds for the “Tua Foundation,” a nonprofit created by the Miami signal-caller in 2021.
The foundation told Good Morning Football on Friday that over $16,000 has been donated to the nonprofit since Thursday night. If you wish to donate to the foundation, you can do so by clicking here.
Per the foundation’s website, the organization is “dedicated to the support of youth initiatives, health and wellness, and other charitable causes.” Buffalo fans also spearheaded an effort to donate to the foundation following Tagovailoa's 2022 concussion against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Bills fans first started donating to charitable organizations in 2017 after Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton led a come-from-behind Cincy victory over the Baltimore Ravens, their win allowing Buffalo to qualify for the playoffs and, thus, break its 17-year postseason drought. The ‘Mafia’ thanked Dalton by donating to his foundation, ultimately raising over $400,000 for the organization; the Buffalo faithful has since donated to foundations and efforts backed by people like Lamar Jackson, Keon Coleman, and Josh Allen, amongst several other players.
The fanbase has donated, in total, over a million dollars to various efforts over the years, their recent mass donation to Tagovailoa’s foundation only further demonstrating their empathy and compassion. If you’d, again, like to donate to the Tua Foundation, you can do so by clicking here.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —