Former Bills LB retires after lengthy NFL career
Former Buffalo Bills linebacker A.J. Klein has retired from the NFL. The long-time defender announced his retirement on his Instagram page Tuesday afternoon.
Klein, who was selected by the Carolina Panthers in the fifth round of the 2013 NFL Draft, retired on his 32nd birthday.
“Today is the first birthday I’ve celebrated not at a training camp in 15 years and it only seemed fitting to celebrate two milestones on this day,” Klein wrote as part of his post caption. “Today, I’m proud to announce that I’m officially retiring from the NFL after 11 seasons.”
Klein played parts of 11 professional seasons, contributing in Carolina for four years before spending his next three seasons with the New Orleans Saints. He inked a three-year deal with the Bills in the 2020 offseason, reuniting with head coach Sean McDermott, who had previously been his defensive coordinator with the Panthers. He appeared in 39 games for the team over four years (and several stints), recording 110 tackles, nine pass deflections, five sacks, and one interception. He was also a regular special teamer for the Bills, a trusted leader on the unit who could provide the occasional splash on defense when afforded the opportunity.
He retires with 465 career total tackles, 45 tackles for loss, 20 pass deflections, 15.5 sacks, and four interceptions. He also notched 18 tackles on special teams throughout his career, per PFF.
