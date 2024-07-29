WATCH: Bills WR Curtis Samuel makes astonishing catch at training camp
The Buffalo Bills’ revamped receiving corps has been one of the team's bright spots throughout the first few days of their 2024 training camp, as it looks as though quarterback Josh Allen has already developed a strong rapport with the new pass catchers at his disposal.
Third-year contributor Khalil Shakir, rookie Keon Coleman, and offseason signing Curtis Samuel have all flashed throughout Buffalo’s first five training camp practices, with Samuel, in particular, catching eyes thanks to the uniqueness of his role. He’s been lined up out wide, in the slot, and in the backfield in addition to being oft-used in pre-snap motions; offensive coordinator Joe Brady is making a concerted effort to create mismatches for the 27-year-old and put him in advantageous positions to make plays, and he's, thus far, made the most of his opportunities.
He came down with one of his most impressive catches of the summer during Monday’s session, leaving his feet to pull down a pass from Allen after running up the sideline. Cornerback Ja’Marcus Ingram looked on as Samuel fell into the endzone, one of several times the wideout has reached paydirt throughout camp.
Buffalo posted a clip of the touchdown on their social media platforms:
Samuel, who inked a three-year deal with the Bills in the offseason, figures to play a significant role in a Buffalo receiving corps that parted ways with Stefon Diggs and Gabriel Davis in the offseason. He hasn’t been a consistent offensive contributor throughout his professional career, never usurping 900 receiving yards in a single season; that said, he has found success in a Brady offense before, totaling 1,051 yards from scrimmage under the play-caller with the Carolina Panthers in the 2020 NFL season.
Reunited with a coordinator who has a penchant for getting him the ball in space, Samuel could be in for a breakout year eight. Catching passes from the best quarterback he’s ever shared the field with shouldn’t hurt, either.
