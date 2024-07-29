Bills WR Keon Coleman has a unique way of getting in defenders' heads
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen spoke about rookie wide receiver Keon Coleman at the team’s OTAs in May, stating to the press “He’s a talker, I don’t know if you guys knew that.”
We’ll take “incredibly obvious things” for $600, Alex.
Coleman has put his unique personality on display time and time again since being selected by the Bills with the 33rd overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, making a strong first impression at his introductory press conference and continuing to win the Buffalo faithful over with his wholly singular disposition at every subsequent opportunity.
He’s just naturally funny, often cracking unexpected jokes that, to him, seem second nature. According to one of his teammates, Coleman lives up to his “talker” label on the field, but not in the traditional sense; veteran cornerback Rasul Douglas told reporters on Monday afternoon that the rookie tells jokes on the field during reps, something that has, at times, caught him off guard.
“It’s funny though, he’s not even trash-talking you,” Douglas said. “He’ll just be making jokes randomly, and you’re like, ‘Bro, what?’ He’s just one of those guys, but he’s a cool guy.”
This is likely an example of, for lack of a better term, ‘Keon being Keon,’ but there’s a possibility that this is actually a stroke of genius from the young pass-catcher. Defensive backs hear trash talk all the time—what they don’t hear is comedy.
Cornerbacks have been hit with insults, but have they ever heard a knock-knock joke pre-snap? Probably not.
Douglas went on to talk about Coleman’s general demeanor, reiterating that he has a unique personality.
“He talks a lot,” Douglas said. “He’s funny, though. You’ve got to let him tell you some stories. He was telling us a story the other day, and it’s just like, ‘Bro, where do you come up with this stuff?’ I have no idea what he reads or sees on TV, but he’s funny though.”
Buffalo hopes that Coleman will use oft-use jokes to work past defensive backs throughout his rookie season, as he figures to play a prominent role in a reworked receiving corps that lost Stefon Diggs and Gabriel Davis in the offseason. Given the highlight reel plays he’s made consistently throughout training camp, it looks as though he’s up for the challenge.
