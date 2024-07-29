Bills HC sees ‘improvement’ from promising rookie safety in this key area
The safety position has long been an afterthought at One Bills Drive; given the long-term presence of All-Pros Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer, excellence was long assumed and, at times, taken for granted.
This is no longer the case as the Buffalo Bills work through their 2024 training camp, as they’re looking for two new starters at the position given Hyde and Poyer’s respective offseason departures. Taylor Rapp, who played on nearly 40% of the team’s defensive snaps last season in a niche role, is penciled into one spot, and the team is determining the starter opposite him through a three-way competition.
Fourth-year player Damar Hamlin, free agent signing Mike Edwards, and second-round draft pick Cole Bishop are entrenched in the battle, with first-team reps being split amongst the trio throughout the first handful of camp practices. Edwards may now find himself on the outside looking in given a recent hamstring injury, with both Hamlin and Bishop now having an increased opportunity to put their stamp on the defense.
Though Hamlin may have the immediate edge given his scheme experience, Bishop is the more intriguing long-term option given his youth, draft capital, and skill set; the 21-year-old is a well-built, versatile defender with ability both in coverage and in the box, and given his repertoire, seems to be a natural fit for the role vacated by Poyer. Initial hiccups are to be expected—as they are of any rookie—but Buffalo justifiably views Bishop as a future starter at the position.
And if he’s able to make the most of his training camp opportunity, he could start as early as his rookie season. Head coach Sean McDermott has been impressed by the growth he’s already seen from the defender, noting that he’s already demonstrated a strong understanding of the team’s scheme.
“I think one of the bigger things I’ve seen, and one of the bigger things you hope for, is growth over the course of the break, meaning it’s been clear that he put time in on the mental end of things with the scheme and mastering the scheme,” McDermott said. “He still has a lot of work to do, but he’s improving in that area, he’s improving with his understanding of how necessary it is at that position to communicate and get everybody lined up and on the same page.”
McDermott’s mention of Bishop’s improvement as a communicator echos a sentiment shared by veteran nickel defender Taron Johnson last week; the cornerback spoke about the rookie’s growth with regard to communication last Friday, telling reporters that “it’s getting better.”
Buffalo’s defense often puts its safeties in positions to make plays, and Bishop was no stranger to the occasional splash throughout his time at Utah; he tallied 198 total tackles, 21.5 tackles for loss, 12 pass deflections, 7.5 sacks, and three interceptions throughout his collegiate career. If he’s able to make plays with the first team throughout the remainder of camp, he could find himself with a starting role in the Bills’ defensive backfield come Week 1.
