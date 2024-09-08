WATCH: Bills QB Josh Allen leaps over defender to score impressive TD vs. Cardinals
Josh Allen.
That’s really all that needs to be said, as the succinct sentence does a pretty good job of letting you know that the Buffalo Bills quarterback just did something special. He does so nearly every time he takes the field, and he did so again in the fourth quarter of his team’s 2024 season opener against the Arizona Cardinals, leaping over a defender to enter the endzone on a six-yard touchdown run.
The touchdown was Allen’s second rushing score of the game and fourth total time finding the endzone. It was set up in part by an incredible 28-yard catch along the sideline from rookie wideout Keon Coleman, a reception in which the big-bodied pass-catcher effectively boxed out the defender to reel in the pass. Allen’s ultimate touchdown gave the team a 31-20 lead; Arizona returned the ensuing kickoff for a touchdown and cut the lead to 31-28 after a two-point conversion.
Allen has a knack for hurdling over defenders, and though his touchdown scamper against Arizona wasn’t the most picturesque leap of his career, it was still quite impressive.
