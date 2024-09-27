Bills LB Terrel Bernard provides update on when he hopes to return from injury
The Buffalo Bills have been fighting through several injuries on the second level of their defense in recent weeks, but there's optimism that one of their integral starters will return to the lineup sooner rather than later.
Starting middle linebacker Terrel Bernard returned to the practice field on Thursday for the first time since suffering a pectoral strain in Buffalo's Week 2 win over the Miami Dolphins. The third-year defender updated reporters on his recovery after Friday's practice (at which he was again a limited participant), stating that he hopes to return for the Bills' Week 5 clash with the Houston Texans, per The Athletic's Joe Buscaglia.
“I hope so,” Bernard said when asked about returning in Week 5. “It’s hard to put a timeline. That would be awesome if it is. I’m going to do everything in my power to try and make it out there, but we’ll kind of see how it goes.”
Bernard left Buffalo's Week 2 win after just 15 snaps but had been impactful to that point, racking up 13 tackles on the season prior to his injury. He was originally expected to miss about a month with the ailment, but returning for Week 5 would put his recovery at just 24 days; he's already been ruled out for the Bills' Week 4 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Baltimore Ravens.
Buffalo head coach Sean McDermott initially floated the idea of placing Bernard on injured reserve, but the team ultimately decided against doing so; placing the linebacker on IR after Week 2 would have made him ineligible to play until Week 7, indicating that the Bills felt he would be ready before that date. The timeline recently shared by Bernard confirms this notion.
Bernard broke onto the scene last year after ascending into the team's starting middle linebacker role, totaling 143 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, nine quarterback hits, 6.5 sacks, three fumble recoveries, and three interceptions in 17 games. He played on 93% of the defensive snaps during the season, establishing himself as a defensive cornerstone; he was named one of Buffalo's two full-time captains ahead of the 2024 campaign.
Buffalo's defense has played remarkably well in Bernard's absence (the unit has allowed just 20 total points over the last two games), so while the 25-year-old will be a welcomed addition, there's not necessarily a rush to re-insert him into the lineup. Third-year defender Baylon Spector has filled in for Bernard at middle linebacker, recording 16 tackles and one tackle for loss on the season.
While the Bills may have to wait one more week for Bernard’s return, seeing him return to practice is an encouraging sign.
