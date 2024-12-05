Bills Central

Buffalo Bills best and worst graded players for Week 13 vs Niners

Chris Pirrone

Dec 1, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott leaves the field after winning a game against the San Francisco 49ers to clinch the AFC East title at Highmark Stadium. / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images
The Buffalo Bills were impressive in their week 13 destruction of a desperate and depleted San Francisco 49ers team, blowing out the visitors 35-10 on Sunday Night Football. The Bills are now 10-2 on the year and secured their fifth consecutive AFC East title.

Pro Football Focus graded each player's Week 13 performance. What is even more impressive was that the top grades occurred despite a slippery field with constant snow fall throughout the game.

Dec 1, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) runs for a touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers in the fourth quarter at Highmark Stadium. / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Top-5 Buffalo Bills offensive player grades

  1. RT Spencer Brown: 90.0
  2. TE Dawson Knox: 84.7
  3. QB Josh Allen: 80.7
  4. TE Zach Davidson: 78.5
  5. TE Quintin Morris: 76.3
Dec 1, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; San Francisco 49ers cornerback Renardo Green (0) tackles Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox (88) after he made a catch during the second half at Highmark Stadium. / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Bottom-3 Buffalo Bills offensive player grades

  1. QB Mitch Trubisky: 56.2
  2. C Connor McGovern: 54.0
  3. C Sedrick Van Pran-Granger: 53.7

Top-5 Buffalo Bills defensive player grades

  1. DT DaQuan Jones; 83.4
  2. CB Christian Benford: 79.3
  3. DB Cam Lewis; 78.1
  4. S Taylor Rapp: 77.9
  5. CB Taron Johnson: 64.6
Bills recover a fumble by 49ers Deebo Samuel Sr. during second half action of their home game against the San Francisco 49ers in Orchard Park on Dec. 1, 2024. / Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Bottom-3 Buffalo Bills defensive player grades

  1. DL Von Miller: 39.9
  2. LB Terrel Bernard: 39.3
  3. DE AJ Epenesa: 32.5
Dec 1, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) has the ball slip out of his hand while attempting to pass, resulting in a fumble recovered by the Buffalo Bills in the fourth quarter at Highmark Stadium. / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

