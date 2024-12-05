Buffalo Bills best and worst graded players for Week 13 vs Niners
The Buffalo Bills were impressive in their week 13 destruction of a desperate and depleted San Francisco 49ers team, blowing out the visitors 35-10 on Sunday Night Football. The Bills are now 10-2 on the year and secured their fifth consecutive AFC East title.
Pro Football Focus graded each player's Week 13 performance. What is even more impressive was that the top grades occurred despite a slippery field with constant snow fall throughout the game.
Top-5 Buffalo Bills offensive player grades
- RT Spencer Brown: 90.0
- TE Dawson Knox: 84.7
- QB Josh Allen: 80.7
- TE Zach Davidson: 78.5
- TE Quintin Morris: 76.3
Bottom-3 Buffalo Bills offensive player grades
- QB Mitch Trubisky: 56.2
- C Connor McGovern: 54.0
- C Sedrick Van Pran-Granger: 53.7
Top-5 Buffalo Bills defensive player grades
- DT DaQuan Jones; 83.4
- CB Christian Benford: 79.3
- DB Cam Lewis; 78.1
- S Taylor Rapp: 77.9
- CB Taron Johnson: 64.6
Bottom-3 Buffalo Bills defensive player grades
- DL Von Miller: 39.9
- LB Terrel Bernard: 39.3
- DE AJ Epenesa: 32.5
