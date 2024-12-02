Bills QB Josh Allen makes NFL history with momentous performance vs. 49ers
Josh Allen has long been regarded as a wholly singular player the likes of which the NFL has never seen before and may never see again, and he cemented this notion with his monstrous performance in the Buffalo Bills’ Week 13 win over the San Francisco 49ers.
He finished the 35-10 win with four total touchdowns on three trips to the endzone (if this doesn’t make sense to you, that’s just the magic of Josh Allen). He commenced the festivities in the second quarter when he found veteran wideout Mack Hollins on a seven-yard touchdown pass, that particular score allowing the field general to become Buffalo’s all-time leading touchdown scorer. He added two touchdowns to his stat line on the same play in the third quarter, throwing the ball to Amari Cooper before having it tossed back to him en route to the endzone; he was credited with both a passing and receiving touchdown on the play, becoming just the fourth quarterback in NFL history to accomplish that feat. He capped off his incredible outing in the fourth quarter with an eight-yard touchdown run, completing a hat-trick, or sorts, by scoring a passing, receiving, and rushing touchdown in the same game.
Per WIVB’s Nick Veronica, Allen is the first quarterback in NFL history to ever score all three types of offensive touchdowns in the same game. He’s just the 14th player in league history to accomplish the feat and seventh in the Super Bowl era.
It was just a magical night in Orchard Park, the several feet of snow on the ground and intermittent flurries providing a scenic setting for the momentous evening. Not only did Allen break a significant franchise record and make NFL history with his stellar performance, but he also helped Buffalo secure its fifth consecutive AFC East crown, this after an offseason in which a bevy of national pundits predicted the team to regress significantly. It hasn’t; it’s actually playing some of the best football it has in decades, and Allen is perhaps the most significant factor in the Bills’ sustained recent excellence. He’s the clear-cut NFL MVP favorite at this juncture, and if he continues to break team records and make NFL history, it will be difficult to deny him of the award.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —