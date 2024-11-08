Bills WR Amari Cooper takes encouraging step in injury recovery ahead of Week 10
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Amari Cooper quietly took an encouraging step forward in his recovery from his wrist injury during Friday’s practice, taking part in the pass-catching portions of positional drills. The Batavia Daily News’ Alex Brasky noted on Thursday that the five-time Pro Bowl wide receiver has not been catching passes during drills at practice while being listed as a limited participant.
The Bills shared images of the wideout catching passes at Friday's practice on their official website. He does not appear to be distributing equal preference to his injured left wrist/hand while securing passes, but any sort of progress is encouraging at this juncture. Cooper was again listed as a limited participant after Friday’s session, and he’s been designated as questionable for Buffalo’s Week 10 bout with the Indianapolis Colts. The veteran was seen wearing a cast on his left hand after Thursday’s practice.
The Bills acquired Cooper from the Cleveland Browns in mid-October, hoping to pencil the seven-time 1,000-yard wide receiver in as the centerpiece of their aerial attack. He made an early impact, catching four passes for 66 yards and one touchdown in his Week 7 Buffalo debut while playing on just 19 reps. His snap count increased to 38 in the team’s Week 8 matchup with the Seattle Seahawks, but he injured his wrist while blocking a defender, with the ailment keeping him sidelined for Week 9.
He’s obviously not yet at full health, but the fact that he caught passes—albeit while favoring his right hand—during the final practice of the week gives him an at least fighting chance to suit up in Indianapolis. Cooper being available this week would be massive for the Bills’ passing game, as Buffalo has already ruled out rookie wide receiver Keon Coleman with a wrist injury of his own.
