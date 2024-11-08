Bills rule out Keon Coleman for Week 10 clash, other key WR's status unknown
The Buffalo Bills’ offense will be sans its most heavily deployed wide receiver this Sunday, as head coach Sean McDermott has ruled rookie wideout Keon Coleman out for the team’s Week 10 clash with the Indianapolis Colts. The sideline boss disclosed the pass-catcher’s status during a Friday appearance on the WGR550 radio station.
Coleman suffered his injury in the final minute of the team's Week 9 win over the Miami Dolphins; quarterback Josh Allen targeted him on a deep pass that was broken up by Miami safety Jordan Poyer, with the veteran defender initiating contact with the head and seemingly crushing Coleman’s hand with his helmet. The rookie pass-catcher left the game and was later seen with a taped wrist; The Athletic’s Dianna Rusinni reported on Monday that Coleman would undergo further testing, with McDermott telling reporters on Wednesday that the team was still gathering information on his ailment.
Cooper did not take part in practice on either Wednesday or Thursday. His Sunday absence will be a significant one for Buffalo, as he’s been the team’s most-played receiver through nine games (387 snaps). He’s second on the team in receiving yards (417) and first in average length of reception (19 yards), indicating just how heavily the offense relies on his big-play ability; his omission leaves the Bills without a reliable outside threat in the intermediate and deep passing games.
McDermott also stated that five-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Amari Cooper will be limited in Friday’s practice but did not rule him out, indicating that he’s questionable for Week 10. The wideout missed Week 9 after suffering a wrist injury of his own in Week 8; he’s caught five passes for 69 yards and one score in two games since coming over from the Cleveland Browns in mid-October. He’s been a limited participant in this week’s practices, but if he’s unable to go and joins Coleman on the sideline this week, expect to see Buffalo lean on the run and rely on Khalil Shakir and Dalton Kincaid in the passing game in Indianapolis.
