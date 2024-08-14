Bills DC touts under-the-radar CB as an example of what coaches ‘love to see’
To describe Ja’Marcus Ingram’s road to the NFL as ‘winding’ would perhaps be an understatement.
It could be more accurately characterized as a constant ascent, an unexpected journey that, just a few years ago, seemed inconceivable. Unrecruited out of South Oak Cliff High School in Dallas, the cornerback was forced to walk on at Utah State, tallying 61 total pass deflections, 11 pass deflections, and one pick over two seasons with the Aggies before transferring closer to home. He enrolled at Texas Tech, where he would struggle to carve out a significant defensive role; he transferred again ahead of his final year of eligibility, leaving Western Texas for Western New York.
He enrolled at the University at Buffalo for his fifth collegiate season, playing 11 games for the Bulls and recording 46 tackles in his sole campaign in Amherst. A tall, but lanky defensive back with few spectacular traits and little collegiate production, Ingram went unselected in the 2022 NFL Draft; he stayed in Buffalo to try out for the Bills at their 2022 rookie minicamp, making an impact on the team’s brass before signing as an undrafted free agent.
And the defender’s ascent hasn’t stopped since he put his name on the dotted line. He’s spent the majority of his first two seasons on Buffalo’s practice squad but has been forced into action on several occasions, notching three tackles over five career appearances. He hasn’t looked particularly stellar when on the field, but for a young player on the practice squad, that’s secondary to the commitment that one dedicates to their craft; Ingram has consistently impressed the Bills’ coaching staff over the past two seasons, and he's positioned himself to serve as one of the team’s primary depth cornerbacks in the upcoming campaign.
Defensive coordinator Bobby Babich spoke about the work ethic and discernible development he’s seen from Ingram, praising the third-year defender during his Wednesday media availability.
“Ja’Marcus, his development is really, to me, one of the cool things, when you coach, you’ve got different tiers of players, but here’s a guy who I believe came to tryout camp, I believe,” Ingram said. “Came in at like 170 pounds, as tall as he is, put in so much work and grinded and worked while he waited and those types of things.
“It’s just really cool to see a guy like Ja’Marcus really growing and developing in a way that you see clear dividends from the hard work he’s put in. It’s really cool, really proud of Ja’Marcus. He’s got to continue to keep going and keep getting better. That is one example of what you love to see from a coach’s perspective.”
Babich credits Ingram’s growth to his mindset.
“I think the determination and the commitment that he has shown, and the relentlessness that he has shown, I think all of those things combined, you just see he’s a focused individual,” Babich said. “He’s a focused individual. He’s got a goal in mind. He puts in the work to mirror, or to match, that he wants to meet his goals.”
Ingram is currently penciled in as the fourth cornerback on Buffalo’s depth chart, meaning that he’ll be the second name called (behind fellow third-year player Kaiir Elam) should either Rasul Douglas or Christian Benford go down with an injury. He also projects as a special teams contributor, a phase of the game the Bills’ coaching staff values greatly. He’s not a flashy player with an elite skillset or decorated resume, but he’s an individual who has made his mark on Buffalo’s front office with his commitment to growth, something the coaching staff patently loves to see.
