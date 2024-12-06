Buffalo Bills can't afford to lose this defender NFL free agency
The Buffalo Bills are completely focused on winning a Super Bowl this season. With a 10-2 record entering Week 14, they have proven themselves to be one of the most dangerous contenders in the NFL to accomplish that goal.
However, while the team is fully focused on winning a championship, the front office is likely already looking ahead to the upcoming offseason.
It's the job of the front office to make sure that the team stays in Super Bowl contention year in and year out. In order to do that, they have to be ahead of the game and have a concrete plan about which direction they want to go.
Looking at the current roster, there are some players who could be nearing the end of their time with the Bills.
That being said, there is one free agent that Buffalo is being strongly urged to make sure they keep.
Brandon Ray of FanSided has named veteran cornerback Rasul Douglas as a player that Buffalo "can't lose" this offseason.
"Douglas is set to hit free agency after this season and the Bills will want to do whatever they can to keep him. Maybe Buffalo can give him a two-year deal to keep the stability in the back end of the defense but then work on adding for the future of the position."
Since being acquired in a trade with the Green Bay Packers before the trade deadline last year, Douglas has become an integral part of the Bills' defense. Losing him would be a major blow for the secondary.
During the 2024 NFL season, Douglas has played in all 12 games for Buffalo. He has racked up 49 total tackles to go along with a forced fumble and five defended passes.
His numbers may not look impressive, but he has been a very important glue guy for the Bills. Last year, he also recorded four interceptions, showing off his playmaking ability. He could still end up being a major playmaker down the stretch of the season.
Regardless of his interception numbers, Douglas is a big part of the Buffalo defense and they need to bring him back as long as they don't have to overpay to do so.
Hopefully, they're able to get a deal done with Douglas that makes sense for both sides.
