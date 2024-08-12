Bills given solid odds to land All-Pro WR CeeDee Lamb
A family reunion could soon be afoot in Western New York, if one set of oddsmakers are to be believed.
SportsBetting.ag has released a list of “next team” odds for reigning All-Pro wide receiver CeeDee Lamb amidst an ugly contract negotiation that has spilled over into the media. Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones stole headlines last week when he told reporters that he didn’t feel any “urgency” to extend the three-time Pro Bowler; Lamb summarized his thoughts on the comment with a concise “lol.”
It’s difficult to imagine a scenario where Jones and company allow Lamb to leave Jerryworld, but it’s fun for rival fanbases to envision a world where the Cowboys are forced to trade the otherworldly talent. The Buffalo Bills may be a realistic landing spot should a divorce manifest; SportsBetting.ag has given the reigning AFC East champions +2000 odds to acquire the wideout, tied with the Arizona Cardinals for the NFL's 10th-most favorable.
The Kansas City Chiefs have the league’s most favorable odds at +500, this likely due to Lamb and Chiefs wideout Marquise Brown changing their respective Twitter headers to photos of them together at The University of Oklahoma. The Pittsburgh Steelers and Detroit Lions round out the top three at +600.
A Lamb acquisition and subsequent extension seem impractical for Buffalo given its concerted offseason effort to better position itself for future flexibility, but the former Sooner is a player worth deviating from a plan for. He’s unequivocally one of the NFL’s best wide receivers; he’s totaled well over 1,000 receiving yards in three out of his four professional seasons, earning first-team All-Pro honors in a 2023 campaign in which finished first in the league in receptions with 135 and second in receiving yards with 1,749.
If you asked somebody to draw a prototypical alpha wideout, they may as well just print out a photo of Lamb. He can be lined up (and immensely productive) from a bevy of spots and beats defensive backs in a myriad of ways; whatever salary he’s requesting from Dallas (or any potential suitors), he’s worth it. He’s likely in line to earn north of $30 million per year following Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson’s market-setting extension earlier this offseason; this, on paper, doesn’t bode well for a Buffalo team that only has roughly $10 million in current cap space.
The Bills couldn’t even fit Lamb’s current $17.9 million fifth-year option on their books, presenting an immediate hiccup before any long-term contract talks even occur. Acquiring Lamb would mean parting ways with several significant assets—likely multiple premium draft selections—in a trade and then committing a hefty percentage of the team’s immediate and future salary cap to the wideout; it would take a substantial amount of financial reshuffling and a diversion from Buffalo’s current roster-building strategy in order to bring Lamb to One Bills Drive.
But it may just be worth it. Lamb is one of the NFL’s premier wideouts and just turned 25 this April; can you imagine him catching passes from Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen throughout their respective primes? He’d headline a Bills receiving corps that also includes his relative, as Lamb is cousins with pass-catcher Keon Coleman; the rookie talked about one day playing alongside Lamb earlier this offseason, stating that he would “love to” play with his cousin.
And though it’s difficult to imagine Buffalo organizing this family reunion this offseason, the results would undoubtedly be dynamite. The Lamb situation will be one to closely monitor as Dallas continues to work through cloudy contract situations with the wideout, quarterback Dak Prescott, and pass-rusher Micah Parsons.
