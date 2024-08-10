Stock up, stock down following Bills' dull 33-6 preseason loss to Bears
The Buffalo Bills' first game of the 2024 campaign is in the books, and the result was not in the Bills’ favor, as they lost 33-6 to the Chicago Bears in their Saturday preseason opener.
While the games may not count until the regular season, the Highmark Stadium faithful hoped to see a better result; the Bills instead consistently struggled to protect the quarterback and create space for the running backs, resulting in a generally boring affair that had people checking their watches.
With that said, here’s a look at who’s stock went up and who’s went down after the first game.
Related: Bills drop monotonous 2024 NFL preseason opener to Bears, 33-6
Stock Up
Dorian Williams, LB
The 2023 third-round draft pick came up in a big way as Dorian Williams constructed one of the most impressive outings of the game. He led the team in tackles with six and added one sack. The former Tulane defender projects as Matt Milano’s backup in the linebacker room, and his strong play both throughout the summer and the preseason opener should give the Bills' coaching staff confidence should he need to see time in place of the veteran throughout the upcoming campaign.
Curtis Samuel, WR
It’s important for Josh Allen to find a receiver he can rely on this season, and veteran receiver Curtis Samuel could be that guy. His first catch from Allen was a screen pass that went for 15 yards and a first down. Those are the types of plays that offensive coordinator Joe Brady wants to be able to execute this season: simply get the veteran the ball and watch him create in space. He did so in his limited opportunities on Saturday.
Related: 7 takeaways from Bills' ugly 33-6 loss to Bears in 2024 NFL preseason opener
Stock Down
Kendall Williamson, DB
One would be forgiven if they checked out the box score and thought that safety Kendall Williamson had a solid game: he tallied five tackles and one pass deflection, but there were multiple incidents of him getting burned on pass plays. He also delivered a (what could be perceived as) dirty late hit early in the game that likely won't go over well with the coaching staff. It could have been a better outing for him as he had a shot to prove he should get more playing time in an injury-depleted safety group, but he will now need the rest of preseason to show it.
Marquez Valdes-Scantling, WR
Two-time Super Bowl champion Marquez Valdes-Scantling joined the Bills late in the offseason and was expected to play an important depth role in the receiving corps, but he's seen his roster aspirations slowly dwindle throughout camp. He didn't help his case on Saturday, as he dropped his sole target, a very catchable pass late in the first half. He underwhelmed and could be a candidate for being released if he can’t step up over the next two weeks.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —