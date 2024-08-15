Bills release WR Chase Claypool with injury settlement
Chase Claypool’s time in Western New York has come to an end.
He and the Buffalo Bills reached an injury settlement on Thursday afternoon, per NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo. Buffalo had placed him on its injured reserve list on Tuesday. The wide receiver is now free to sign with any other team; he could also re-sign with the Bills once the length of the settlement passes.
Once one of the NFL’s most promising young pass-catchers, Claypool inked a one-year deal with Buffalo in May in what many viewed as perhaps his final opportunity to remain in the NFL. He was immensely productive in his 2020 rookie season, totaling 889 scrimmage yards and 11 total scores with the Pittsburgh Steelers. His total yardage increased the next year (956) but his scoring production plummeted (11 to two); the dip in touchdowns coincided with looming questions about his effort, which ultimately prompted Pittsburgh to trade Claypool to the Chicago Bears midway through the 2022 season.
He caught only 18 passes for 191 yards over parts of two seasons with the Bears before being dealt to the Miami Dolphins last season. He’s totaled just 587 scrimmage yards over the past two seasons, a total he had usurped by Week 11 of his rookie campaign.
Claypool had shown early promise at Buffalo's May OTAs, sticking out as one of the revamped receiving corp’s most consistent and productive players. He had positioned himself well for a training camp run at the 53-man roster, but he suffered an early toe injury. The ailment was initially classified as “day-to-day,” but it ultimately landed him on the injured reserve list.
The 26-year-old will now look to continue his NFL career elsewhere.
