Buffalo Bills' undrafted rookie running back named appropriately
Carrying the name Frank Gore Jr., the Buffalo Bills' undrafted rookie running back was clearly born to play football.
"Frank's a football player," said offensive coordinator Joe Brady bluntly. "Whatever opportunities he gets, he goes and does something with it."
After his father retired as the No. 4 overall rusher in NFL history, Gore is trying to win a roster spot of one of senior's former teams. Gore was a workhorse for Southern Mississippi, but went undrafted likely due to a perceived lack of speed and athleticism.
Gore, a 4,000-yard rusher in college, ran hard during the Bills' preseason-opening loss while also showing the ability to catch the ball out of the backfield.
"I love Frank Gore. You can tell how important it is for him. He plays with a chip in the way that he runs. He made some plays out of the backfield the other day," said Brady. "Those are the things, I don't care about how the scoreboard looks, just seeing how the guys are playing at the end of the game. Seeing how he was playing, was really excited about that."
It wasn't until the final minute of the third quarter when Gore touched the ball for the first time in the game. He took a Shane Buechele screen pass eight yards.
Gore caught three of four targets for 16 yards, including a third-down grab that moved the chains. After his first two rushing attempts were blown up behind the line of scrimmage, the hard-running rookie gained at least four yards on four of his next five carries. He ran seven times for 21 yards.
If the Bills decide to roster four running backs during the regular season, then Gore may be the guy.
