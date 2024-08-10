Active NFL sacks leader predicts record-setting season for Bills' Ed Oliver
If any player in today's NFL knows how to best sack the quarterback, it's Buffalo Bills defensive end Von Miller.
Leading all active pass rushers with 123.5 career sacks, Miller has mastered the art of pressuring the passer, and he sees double-digit potential for Buffalo defensive tackle Ed Oliver.
After earning a four-year contract extension, Oliver enjoyed a career year in terms of sacks (9.5) and quarterback hits (16) over 16 starts in 2023. This season, the former Top 10 draft pick's ceiling is even higher according to Miller.
"Ed Oliver is our shooter this year. He's our point guard. I can expect 10-plus sacks from Ed Oliver, maybe even 12-plus sacks from Ed Oliver," said Miller this past week on One Bills Live with Chris Brown.
Should Oliver meet Miller's expectations, he would become a Bills' single-season record holder. In terms of defensive tackles, Kyle Williams currently holds the title from making 10.5 sacks in 2013.
Prior to 2023, Oliver never logged more than 5.0 sacks in any season but was still an effective contributor on the defensive line's interior. Although it's been a slow progression at times, Oliver has unquestionably developed into a leader up front.
With Oliver anchoring the unit, Miller claims the Bills' defensive line is prepared to set the tone for the defense as a whole.
"Any good defense, the defensive line is the tip of the spear. It all starts with the defensive line, tip of the spear. Greg Rousseau is gonna have a huge year. AJ Epenesa is gonna have a huge year," said Miller.
