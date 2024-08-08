Bills' Sean McDermott reveals potentially-expanded role for Von Miller
No active pass rusher is more decorated than Buffalo Bills defensive end Von Miller and there's still more for the 35-year-old to accomplish.
Even at this stage of his career, Miller is more than simply a one-trick pony. According to Bills head coach Sean McDermott, the Super Bowl 50 MVP has shown the capability to contribute on every down thus far through training camp.
"I wouldn't sell Von short. He's done some things on early downs in camp so far that have flashed. We'll see where it goes and how it trends," said McDermott prior to Thursday's practice.
After somewhat of a lost season in 2023, Miller finally appears fully recovered, both mentally and physically, from the ACL tear he suffered on Thanksgiving Day 2022. He ditched his knee brace during OTAs and has looked like his old self according to multiple accounts, including his own.
"I think early on it's been different because he's been able to be in training camp. With that comes his influence, the standard that he approaches everyday with, physically, mentally," said McDermott as to how the situation differs greatly from last summer. "We'll know a lot more as we get into these weekly preseason games."
The Bills will kick off their three-game preseason schedule on August 10 at home against the Chicago Bears. McDermott indicated that the first team will play "roughly one quarter" in Saturday's opener. As for what that means for Miller, who is listed second on the depth chart behind AJ Epenesa, the guess is he'll likely see his share of live reps.
"We certainly need to manage him and his overall rep count in camp. I think he continues to trend up and up, but some of things he's done on early downs have been impressive also," said McDermott.
RELATED: Josh Allen gives four-word answer on potentially playing preseason games
Prior to his injury, Miller racked up 8.0 sacks over his first 10 games as a Bill. His 123.5 career sacks are the most amongst all active NFL players.
"Run around, and not have to wear a knee brace, and not have to do rehab all day and not have my offseason just committed to getting healthy is a joy in itself," said Miller at the start of camp.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —