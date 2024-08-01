Bills rookie safety to miss extended stretch with shoulder injury
The injury bug has attacked the Buffalo Bills’ safety room with particular ferocity, as rookie defensive back Cole Bishop is now considered week-to-week with a shoulder injury.
Bishop initially picked up the ailment during Tuesday’s practice and was spotted sporting an arm wrap after the session. The team disclosed his status to reporters Thursday morning.
Widely viewed as a tailor-made fit for Buffalo’s defense throughout the pre-draft process, the team selected Bishop in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft. He entered the Bills’ 2024 training camp in a three-way battle for the starting safety spot alongside Taylor Rapp, competing for the job with fourth-year defender Damar Hamlin and offseason signee Mike Edwards. The new acquisition is also considered week-to-week with an injury (hurting his hamstring last week); the absence of Edwards and Bishop paves the way for Hamlin to secure a hold on the starting job.
The team looked outside the organization to fill the holes left by Edwards and Bishop, signing 14-year veteran Kareem Jackson on Tuesday before signing Terrell Burgess on Wednesday. While Bishop’s injury may prevent him from being the Week 1 starter, he wasn’t necessarily expected to win the job; he’ll still have the opportunity to ascend into a more prominent role as his rookie season progresses.
