Buffalo Bills connected to AFC opponent's WR in free agency
The Buffalo Bills are firmly in the hunt for a Super Bowl run this season, but it is never too early to begin looking ahead to the offseason. After all, the front office is always looking to the future to improve championship chances long-term.
With that being said, there are a few needs that the Bills will need to target. One of them happens to come at wide receiver.
Buffalo could use another playmaker for Josh Allen. Amari Cooper will also hit free agency and his decision will make a major impact on just how aggressive the Bills get at the wide receiver position.
If Cooper leaves, they could swing much bigger. However, if they are able to keep him around, they would likely focus on bringing in a much cheaper option.
Keeping that in mind, Buffalo has been connected as a potential fit for a very intriguing free agent wide receiver.
Bleacher Report recently named Los Angeles Chargers' wideout Joshua Palmer as a potential fit for the Bills in free agency.
"The Bills did a lot to overhaul their receiver room this offseason, and the results have been better than most expected," they wrote. "Khalil Shakir works as the trusted slot option who finds a way to get open, and Keon Coleman has become the chief downfield threat. Mack Hollins has worked as the other outside receiver who does the dirty work and has reliable hands, but he's an upcoming free agent and the Bills should look to upgrade."
That is where Palmer would come into play.
"Josh Palmer is never going to be a star, but he's become a consistent producer as a third option for the Chargers. He would likely receive a boost just from being in an offense as dynamic as Buffalo's."
Palmer is a very underrated weapon. He's the kind of security blanket that every top-tier contenders needs to have.
During the 2024 NFL season with the Chargers, Palmer has played in 14 games. He has caught 35 passes for 543 yards and a touchdown.
Granted, those numbers aren't huge, but they would certainly have a chance to increase playing in a prolific offense alongside Allen. Palmer would have to be interested in that kind of scenario.
All of that being said, this is only a suggestion and not a report that Buffalo will have interest in him. However, Palmer is a player that would make a lot of sense as a potential target for the Bills.
