Buffalo Bills' Josh Allen speaks out about elbow issue against Patriots
The Buffalo Bills and superstar quarterback Josh Allen were able to pull out a close 24-21 win over the New England Patriots this afternoon. It wasn't a pretty game, but a win is a win.
With the victory, the Bills moved to 12-3 on the season. They have clinched at the very minimum the No. 3 seed in the AFC and can clinch the No. 2 seed next week. Also, they are still in contention for the No. 1 seed althought that happening is unlikely.
During the game against the Patriots, Allen suffered what appeared to be an elbow issue.
After the game, Allen was asked for an update about what happened. Thankfully, he revealed that his funny bone was hit by a helmet and he couldn't feel his hand.
"Got a helmet to the funny bone. I went to throw the next one, and I had no feeling in the hand. Came out a little wobbly," Allen said.
Needless to say, that is good news. Anything that happens to Allen that looks like a potential injury is something that causes stress and panic for Buffalo fans.
As for his performance against New England, Allen struggled. He completed 16 of his 29 pass attempts for 154 yards, a touchdown, and an interception. He also only picked up 30 yards on six carries.
This disappointing performance could very well end up hurting Allen's MVP chances.
Despite the disappointing individual performance, all that Allen cares about is winning. He wants to win a Super Bowl and could not care less about his personal numbers or the MVP award.
In the grand scheme of things, the Bills are happy with the outcome of today's game. There are some issues to be taken notice of from the game, but Buffalo still placed another mark in the win column.
Next up for the Bills will be a Week 17 showdown against Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets. The game will be in Buffalo and will kick off at 1:00 p.m. EST on CBS.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —