Buffalo Bills coordinator a top 2025 head coaching candidate
The Buffalo Bills and head coach Sean McDermott have put together a very impressive roster and coaching staff. It is a big part of the reason that they are 12-3 heading into the final two games of the regular season.
Joe Brady has been a huge part of the Bills' success. He has run one of the best offenses in football and has proven himself as an elite offensive mind.
While Buffalo has thoroughly enjoyed having him, there is a chance that he could leave town this offseason. He appears to be one of the top potential candidates to land a head coaching job during the 2025 cycle.
Maurice Moton of Bleacher Report has named Brady as one of his top eight coordinators who should be top head coaching candidates during the upcoming offseason.
"Under Brady, Allen has cemented his spot as one of the league's top quarterbacks, with or without an elite receiver. Since his arrival in Buffalo via trade from Cleveland, Amari Cooper has caught 17 passes for 241 yards and a touchdown in six games," Moton wrote. "Brady only has seven years of pro coaching experience, but his work with Allen elevates him into a group of high-level candidates."
Looking around the NFL, there are quite a few teams in need of a new head coach. There are even more who could look to make a coaching change.
Right now, the Chicago Bears, New Orleans Saints, and New York Jets are for sure going to look for new head caoches in the offseason. Other teams like the Dallas Cowboys, Jacksonville Jaguars, New York Giants, and Las Vegas Raiders could be looking to make a change.
Brady would be a legitimate fit any of those teams.
Most teams around the league search for bright offensive-minded young head coaches. It has worked quite well for many teams in recent history.
In that category, there are few options better than Brady. His age at just 35 years old will help his case to become a head coach.
All of that being said, this is something to keep an eye on for Buffalo during the upcoming offseason. Brady may end up sticking around for another year, but he's sure to get some interviews in this year's cycle.
