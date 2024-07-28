Bills UDFA punter impressing at training camp with mechanics, consistency
As fans attending Buffalo Bills training camp at St. John Fisher University have their eyes glued to position battles unfolding in the receiving corps and defensive backfield, an under-the-radar special teams competition is heating up.
Undrafted free agent Jack Browning is attempting to usurp veteran punter Sam Martin on the depth chart. The San Diego State product is fresh off a collegiate career in which his punts went an average of 45.8 yards; he also served as the Aztecs’ placekicker, making 74.5% of his field goal attempts and 100% of his extra points throughout his time in Southern California.
An undrafted free agent making any roster—especially one as generally talented as that of the Bills—is a tall task, but Browning has a legitimate opportunity given Martin’s inconsistencies down the stretch last season. He’s already made an impact on special teams coordinator Matthew Smiley, who praised the intricacies of the rookie’s game ahead of Sunday’s training camp practice.
“One of the coolest things about Jack is his mechanics when he catches the ball,” Smiley said. “His get-off time is naturally very fast. That was true in college, that was true when he punted two days ago. Very consistent mechanics when it comes to catching and setting his mold, and his leg strength is there, obviously. When it comes to tweaking get-off time, sometimes that’s super hard, especially with a young guy, so the fact that he already has that, that’s a big help.”
Given the fact that he also served as San Diego State’s kicker, Browning didn’t consistently hold throughout his collegiate career, something that could be perceived as a detriment as he attempts to stick onto Buffalo’s roster. Smiley disclosed that Browning did serve as the Aztecs’ backup holder and, thus, got reps in practice; the coordinator has been pleased with what he’s seen from the rookie in the role thus far.
“Real good [at holding],” Smiley said. “He’s got good hands, it’s a matter of, once you’re working with a new kicker, finding out what’s that kicker like? What kind of lean does that kicker like? There’s a learning curve but he’s got great hands, and he has game experience as a holder.”
The biggest hurdle standing between Browning and a roster spot isn’t necessarily Martin, but the veteran’s contract—he’s currently signed through the 2025 season, and Buffalo would lose money by releasing him this year. That said, Browning’s undrafted free-agent contract runs through the 2026 season and features incredibly affordable cap hits; having a punter on a long-term, team-friendly team is advantageous, assuming they perform well.
