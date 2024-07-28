Bills fans give WR Keon Coleman a delicious gift after training camp practice
The Buffalo faithful have affectionately dubbed rookie wide receiver Keon Coleman ‘the cookie monster,’ and they’re making sure that he’s living up to that moniker at St. John Fisher University.
Fans gifted the wideout a heap of cookies after Sunday’s training camp practice session, giving him the neighborly and loving welcome expected from inhabitants of the City of Good Neighbors. WROC-TV’s Thad Brown snapped a picture of Coleman’s growing collection Sunday afternoon.
Bills fans first learned of Coleman’s sweet tooth at his now-iconic introductory press conference in which he shared smart shopping tips while coming off as hilarious and generally authentic. He ended the presser by indulging in Wegman’s chocolate chip cookies provided for reporters in attendance; Buffalo fans took notice, sending Chips Ahoy! cookies to the rookie a few weeks later.
“The most shocking? I had a box of Chips Ahoy! cookies at my locker,” Coleman said of the gift at the time. “The mail from some of the fans, it was great. The Chips Ahoy! cookies kind of, I was like, huh? I didn’t get it. I was like… I thought I was tripping. But that was it.”
Coleman receiving cookies from Buffalo fans (on several occasions) is a testament to the impact he’s already made on them with his genuine personality. The fanbase and organization are expecting him to be a significant offensive contributor immediately given the offseason departures of Stefon Diggs and Gabriel Davis, and given the highlight-reel plays he’s consistently made throughout training camp thus far, it looks as though he’ll be able to meet expectations.
