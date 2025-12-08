Surprise tight end emerges as go-to option for Josh Allen vs. Bengals

The Buffalo Bills had a dream matchup going into their game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, with the Bengals' tight end defense being the worst in the NFL by far and with Dalton Kincaid, their star player at the position, returning from a hamstring injury.

However, it wasn't Kincaid who took the mantle. Rather, it was seventh-year tight end Dawson Knox became the go-to target for Josh Allen inside a snowy Highmark Stadium.

Knox accumulated 93 yards, the third-highest total of his career, on six catches, both of which led the Bills, and a two-point conversion following an immaculate Josh Allen touchdown pass.

A big day for the Bills tight ends. Had a chance to go 1on1 with Dawson Knox after the win. pic.twitter.com/x6zOaEM4Zr — Josh Reed (@4JoshReed) December 7, 2025

"There's a reason he's the most valuable player in all of football," Knox said after the game. "It's hard not to be in awe of him every time I'm out there on the field with him, but at the same time, we're really used to him because he does it every week."

Seams down the middle of the field were open all game long in the snow for Knox to exploit, and that was prevalent on his 31-yard catch-and-run on the Bills' final scoring drive. He also appeared to score a touchdown on that drive, but replay review showed he juggled the ball along the sideline.

Dec 7, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Bills tight end Dawson Knox (88) is pushed by Bengals linebacker Barrett Carter (49) in the fourth quarter at Highmark Stadium. | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Buffalo's tight ends took over in Cincinnati, with Kincaid and Jackson Hawes catching touchdowns from Allen, but Knox stole the spotlight among that position group.

"You never know if you're gonna have a lot of catches or touchdowns or whatnot," Knox said. "It's a really fun room to be in, man. I love all those guys."

With a lack of a downfield threat of a receiver, if Knox can keep up with similar performances, it'll be a big boon for Allen and the Bills' offense.

Dec 7, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Bills tight end Dawson Knox (88) runs with the ball in the third quarter against the Bengals at Highmark Stadium. | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

