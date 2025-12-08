Joey Bosa's injury status updated for Buffalo Bills' Week 15 vs. Patriots

After missing Sunday’s thrilling win over the Cincinnati Bengals, the Buffalo Bills’ top pass rusher could be ready to return in Week 15 against the New England Patriots.

Joey Bosa was held out of the Week 14 victory due to a hamstring injury, which was his first game missed due to injury since joining the Bills this offseason. However, his absence could be short-lived, as Head Coach Sean McDermott provided an encouraging update on the 30-year-old pass rusher during his Monday press conference.

RELATED: Bills provide critical Cole Bishop injury update following Week 14 win vs. Bengals

Buffalo Bills defensive end Joey Bosa watches the offensive line on the field during second half action against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Nov 16, 2025 at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Possible return

McDermott began his presser by stating that Bosa, among others, was improving on their way back from injury. And later, he was a bit more specific when discussing Bosa’s potential return this weekend.

“I believe there is,” said McDermott when asked if there was a chance that Bosa could play against New England. “Again, just need to get — you got to understand sight unseen for me. This is the medical team saying we'll just take it one day at a time.

“So, I'm kind of, you know, waiting on them each day and seeing how it goes. So, we'll get with him again tomorrow and then as we head into Wednesday. Wednesday, it will probably be a walkthrough. So, that'll be hard to tell for sure, but at least we'll be able to get out there and do the walkthrough at least at this point. So, we'll just take it and and see how it goes here.”

McDermott also mentioned that other injured Bills players were in the same boat as Bosa in terms of their possibility of suiting up vs. the Patriots.

MORE: 5 Buffalo Bills within top 10 of Pro Bowl voting entering Week 15

What was missing

Before missing this past weekend’s game against the Bengals, Bosa had performed as Buffalo’s most productive defensive lineman. He leads the team in sacks (5) and tackles for loss (8) while holding the league lead in forced fumbles (5).

Buffalo and New England square off in a critical AFC East matchup on Sunay at 1 p.m. at Gillete Stadium. The Bills need a win to keep within striking distance of their sixth straight divisional crown.

— Sign up for OnSI’s Free Buffalo Bills Newsletter —