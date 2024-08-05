WATCH: Bills TE Dalton Kincaid displays sticky hands with stellar training camp catch
If the Buffalo Bills continue to find aerial success throughout the 2024 NFL season, it will likely be due in part to a significant leap in production from second-year tight end Dalton Kincaid.
The 24-year-old is expected to see his offensive prominence increase given the offseason departures of Stefon Diggs and Gabriel Davis; the two leave behind 241 unaccounted-for targets, and as Buffalo’s returning target leader from a season ago (91), many anticipate that Kincaid will be quarterback Josh Allen’s go-to man in the passing game this fall.
Allen has looked to his tight end early and often throughout Buffalo’s 2024 training camp, showcasing the rapport they developed a year ago while Kincaid has demonstrated his well-documented strengths and generally improved confidence. The two connected for what was perhaps their most impressive completion of camp thus far on Monday, a pass in which Allen floated the ball down the middle of the field to the sophomore. Kincaid fights through the tough coverage from safety Taylor Rapp, who is still able to get a hand on the ball as they fall to the ground; Kincaid flashes his sticky hands as he secures possession and completes the reception.
Related: DC Bobby Babich explains team tradition that fires up Bills' defense
The Bills posted a clip of the stellar catch on their social media accounts:
It was an impressive catch from Kincaid that showcases his catching ability, which was viewed as one of his strengths coming out of Utah. He flashed his hands on several occasions throughout his rookie season, finishing the 2023 campaign with 73 receptions for 673 yards and two scores. Given the promise he displayed as a rookie and the offseason departures of other key offensive playmakers, many expect Kincaid to supplant his rookie production by a considerable margin this fall.
Kincaid could be in line to re-write Buffalo’s record book this year; his 73 catches as a rookie is already the most by a Bills tight end in a single season, and if he usurps 726 receiving yards this season, he’ll break the record for most receiving yards recorded by a Buffalo tight end in one year currently held by Paul Costa. The current record was set in the 1967 AFL season on a team quarterbacked by Jack Kemp and Tom Flores, who would go on to become one of the most influential head coaches in NFL history.
It’s likely time for that record to be broken.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —