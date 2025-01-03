Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin speaks out two years after cardiac arrest
The Buffalo Bills are now two years removed from one of the scariest situations that has been seen on an NFL field.
Two years ago, safety Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest on the field after making a tackle against the Cincinnati Bengals. Due to the heroics of the Bills' staff, they were able to save Hamlin's life.
It was a moment when the entire NFL stood still. The shock of seeing a player collapse on the field was immense.
Now that Hamlin is two years removed from the incident, he spoke out about it in a heartfelt Instagram post.
"I wish that everyone was able to experience just an ounce of the amount of love I received," Hamlin wrote. "The Grace that God displayed. His Mercy & his Faithfulness!! I appreciate every ounce of support, still tryna get back to everybody who checked in. Also enjoying the presence of the ones who was there for me most! 2 years later still showing I’m here for a real reason."
Needless to say, the Hamlin story is one of the most amazing stories in recent history.
Hamlin has not only resumed his playing career, but he has been a huge part of the defense this season. His bounce-back story has been extremely inspirational, to say the least.
During the 2024 campaign, Hamlin has played in 13 games. He has racked up 83 total tackles to go along with a fumble recovery, two interceptions, and five defended passes.
Those numbers are a testament to the hard work, extreme courage, and talent that Hamlin possesses.
All of that being said, Hamlin has an amazing opportunity ahead of him, as do the rest of the team. They are set to enter the playoffs as one of the top potential Super Bowl contenders in the NFL.
Hopefully, Buffalo can play to its full potential in the postseason. If they do, the Bills could end up winning a championship.
