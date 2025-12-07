NFL film guru's analysis could mean big game from Bills' Keon Coleman vs. Bengals

The Buffalo Bills will likely have to air it out offensively if they hope to keep pace with Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals' explosive offense on Sunday afternoon.

That may be challenging, as the Bills’ passing game has struggled at times this season, with Josh Allen’s turnover total already having surpassed that of last season and the team’s aerial attack suffering from a deficiency of talent at the wide receiver position.

However, even with the struggles they’ve experienced this season, an NFL film guru believes the Bills may be able to find success in throwing the ball downfield during their Week 14 matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

RELATED: Dalton Kincaid facing juicy matchup if healthy for Buffalo Bills in Week 14 vs. Bengals

Nov 30, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman (0) celebrates with Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox (88) after scoring a touchdown during the third quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

Downfield opportunities

During a recent appearance on One Bills Live, NFL Films’ Greg Cosell explained how he would attack a vulnerable Bengals’ defense this weekend.

“Obviously, they’re going to try to run the ball. I’m not saying they’re going to come out and by choice drop back 45 times,” said Cosell. “The pass rush of the Bengals, which has really not been a factor much at all, which has been kind of a flawed weakness in their defense. It will be interesting to see if they feel they can take advantage of that.”

He continued, “You would love to see maybe a shot play here or there. Or the ball just be thrown a couple of times 20-plus yards and see if you can get a few explosives.”

MORE: Buffalo Bills get unfamiliar officiating crew vs. Cincinnati Bengals in Week 14

🗣️"You'd love to maybe see a shot play here or there"



NFL Films' @gregcosell on where the #Bills offense might have an advantage against the Bengals on Sunday🔊⬇️#BillsMafia #CINvsBUF pic.twitter.com/e2IfaI08gX — One Bills Live (@OneBillsLive) December 6, 2025

Coleman's chance?

That style of game plan would bode well for wide receiver Keon Coleman, who has been the team’s lone downfield target through the first 12 games of the season. Per Next Gen Stats, Keon Coleman’s 24.3% share of the Bills’ air yards this season is nearly 11% more than the Joshua Palmer (13.8%), who along with Dalton Kincaid (13.0%) and Khalil Shakir (10.9%) are the Bills’ only other receivers to have accounted for an air yards share of at least 10% this season.

After a two-game absence, one of which came with Coleman being a healthy scratch, Week 14 could very well be Coleman’s coming-out party as he goes up against a leaky Bengals’ pass defense. Cincinnati has allowed a league-high 256.8 yards passing per-game this season.

We’ll see if the Bills and Coleman, who returned to action with a touchdown this past week, can take advantage of a favorable matchup.

—Sign up for OnSI’s Free Buffalo Bills Newsletter—