WATCH: Bills DB intercepts pass from Tom Brady in beach football game
Few experiences are more synonymous with summer than cooling off on the beach, preferably over a beverage or two and a casual game of catch. Some of the brightest stars in the NFL seemingly agree with this sentiment, though they forgot about the word “casual.”
Several NFL superstars of today and yesterday recently gathered at a party hosted by Fanatics founder Michael Rubin, taking advantage of the scenic beach setting by engaging in a game of football. Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud, Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill, and Dallas Cowboys pass rusher Micah Parsons were among those in attendance, as was seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady.
Related: WATCH: Bills DE dominates grip strength competition at Von Miller's Sack Summit
It was the first time that Hamlin has lined up against Brady, who concluded his Hall of Fame shoo-in career after the 2022 NFL season. The Bills took on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 14 of the 2021 campaign, a game in which Brady completed 67% of his passes for 363 yards and two touchdowns. Hamlin—then a rookie—was inactive for the contest.
Though there’s not much correlation between beach and NFL football, Hamlin will hope to match his impact from this game throughout the 2024 NFL season. He’s entering the final year of his rookie deal and has impressed head coach Sean McDermott with his attention to detail this offseason, with the sideline boss recently telling reporters that he’s been consistently “playing at a high level.” He’ll need to usurp the likes of Mike Edwards and Cole Bishop on the depth chart in order to secure a starting role, a tall, but not necessarily impossible task. Perhaps intercepting a pass from one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time will be the confidence boost that propels him to a summer run at a starting job.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —