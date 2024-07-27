Dawson Knox: The forgotten man in the Bills' offense
It wasn't long ago that Dawson Knox was the unquestioned future of the Buffalo Bills tight end position. In 2021, he set a franchise record for receiving touchdowns from a tight end with nine and added 587 yards on 49 receptions. He followed that up in 2022 by snagging six touchdowns to go along with 48 more catches and 517 yards, but injuries had started to mount up for the Ole Miss product.
By that point, he had been listed with a concussion, calf strain, wrist fracture, pedal foot, and hamstring strain. The feasibility of his long-term stranglehold on Buffalo's tight end spot was questioned after the Bills selected Dalton Kincaid in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft, and after the 2023 season, the questions seem warranted.
Knox again faced injury troubles throughout the season, with a Week 5 hand fracture landing him on IR after Week 7 and prompting him to miss five games. Kincaid also emerged down the stretch of the campaign, becoming the primary tight end as he out-snapped Knox in 10 of the Bills' final 12 games. The veteran finished the season with just two touchdowns, 22 catches, and 186 yards.
Related: Bills QB Josh Allen breaks down what drew him to Keon Coleman in pre-draft process
The good news for Knox and Kincaid is that the Bills utilized 12 personnel (1 running back and 2 tight ends) almost 20% of the time in 2023. Not only did they frequently deploy two tight ends, they were good when doing so. Buffalo finished 8th in 12 personnel EPA (expected points added) with an EPA of .08. Knox spoke about utilizing two tight-end sets during OTAs: "It is something I am looking forward to. Obviously, I am a little biased, but the more you can get in 12 personnel, the more the defense has to respect the run and the pass... So, it is just fun having that versatility."
Knox has also started to take over a leadership role as he enters his sixth season with the Bills. "I think Josh and Dion are the only guys on offense who have been here longer than me. So I think it's taking that leadership to the next level and having that extra confidence to speak up when I see something that might not be going right," Knox told reporters during the offseason. "It's an added level of responsibility, but I've been enjoying it so far."
That leadership is also giving Knox a first-in-last-out attitude as practice evolves in 2024. "On the field, it has been awesome kind of working on extra stuff after practice. Whether it is extra routes we need or new plays, Joe Brady has been doing a great job of getting the new installs to us. The more reps you get, the more prepared you are for camp." He added information on how he and Kincaid are working together to grow the Buffalo offense: "The more reps Dalton and I get on the field, the more reps we get individually with Josh. And the more we get to know Joe (Brady) off the field, is going to help with that communication."
As far as where the 2022 Pro Bowler fits into the scheme in 2024, offensive coordinator Joe Brady still sings his praise: "He is huge for our offense. From a leadership standpoint, just him boing around. Him in the pass game, he is a unique skill set as a receiver. Seeing his growth in the run game. He is a complete tight end... It hurt us not having him last year, so I am excited to see him moving around full speed. He is a huge asset for us."
How does all of this translate into the new-look Bills' offense? Well, only time can answer that question. The Bills' first preseason game is slated for Saturday, August 1st, at 1:00 PM when they host the Chicago Bears.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —