Bills QB Josh Allen breaks down what drew him to Keon Coleman in pre-draft process
The idea of quarterback Josh Allen having a say in the construction of the Buffalo Bills’ roster isn’t all that shocking—the offense, after all, will only go as far as he can take it. This knowledge didn’t stop the Buffalo faithful from smirking when rookie wideout Keon Coleman told reporters that Allen texted him “You’re the guy I want” at his introductory press conference, as the soundbite not only showcased the quarterback taking initiative, but also suggested that Allen was confident in his ability to turn the receiver into a potentially special player.
There were obvious elements to like about Coleman as a prospect—the 6-foot-3 target has an immense catch radius and is an obvious red-zone threat, this demonstrated by his 11 receiving touchdowns at Florida State last season. He also has remarkable play speed, reaching a position-high 20.36 miles-per-hour in the gauntlet drill at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine.
It wasn’t his obvious physical attributes that piqued Allen’s interest, however—it was what Coleman does when he’s not the primary read on a play that impressed the passer most. The veteran signal-caller broke down what drew him to Coleman during a recent appearance on Eric Wood’s Centered on Buffalo podcast, noting that he adds a different, and potentially dynamic, element to the team’s receiving corps.
“I think if you looked at him not just when he was getting targets, but when he wasn’t getting targeted, when he was running clear out routes, when he was going and blocking and actually taking it personal,” Allen said. “The way that our roster was built at the time, we had some smaller guys. I’m not sure we had the big guy other than Mack [Hollins] to go up and catch a fade or win on a slant. We’re going to ask him to do different things that we would ask Khalil Shakir to do, or Curtis Samuel, for that matter.
“But again, just the dog, the tenacity that he had at Florida State and at Michigan State, I think that his Michigan State film was pretty dang good, too. His ability to adjust mid-air and catch some of these back shoulders, obviously a basketball background. I was very excited that Beane trusted me and trusted his instincts there and gave us that type of weapon, because he’s definitely a pretty special athlete. Can’t wait to see how we can utilize him to the best of his abilities and help our team win football games.”
Allen’s hand-picked receiver figures to play a significant role in Buffalo’s receiving corps immediately, as the team parted ways with perennial Pro Bowler Stefon Diggs and complementary option Gabriel Davis in the offseason. The two departed wideouts combined for over 240 targets and nearly 2,000 receiving yards last season, with the trait-sy Coleman expected to account for a significant chunk of this vacated production.
It’s a tall task, but Coleman appears to be up for the challenge. He and Allen have connected for several highlight-reel completions throughout training camp, with the rookie stating after Friday’s practice that he already has “great” chemistry with his quarterback.
