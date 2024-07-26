Bills WR Keon Coleman already has ‘great’ chemistry with QB Josh Allen
It’s a chemistry that the Buffalo Bills hope will manifest in the form of consistent aerial production throughout the foreseeable future, and the early returns look promising.
Buffalo Bills rookie wideout Keon Coleman has spent his first months as an NFL receiver learning his new playbook and developing a rapport with otherworldly quarterback Josh Allen. The two first started establishing their chemistry at the team’s May OTAs, where Allen said that the wideout has “the tools necessary” to be a great receiver at the professional level. The two further honed their rapport by working out with each other during the six-week dead period of the offseason (alongside the rest of Buffalo’s weapons corps), and they’ve put their bond on display throughout the first three days of training camp, connecting for several impressive completions throughout the 72-hour stretch.
It’s incredibly early days with regard to both their chemistry and training camp, but the budding bond between the rookie pass-catcher and his signal-caller is encouraging. Coleman spoke about their compatibility during a Friday press conference, mentioning that they’ve already built a strong foundation.
“It feels great,” Coleman said. “We’re in a good spot [three] days into training camp. Looking for that to keep on elevating.”
Coleman has put his authenticity on display since the Bills selected him in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft, quickly winning the Buffalo faithful over with his humor and genuine nature. He’s been surprised by just how funny his new quarterback is, telling reporters that Allen is perhaps more jovial than him, if such a feat were even possible.
“He’s probably more goofy than me, honestly,” Coleman said. “He’s like a big kid, loves to have fun. When it’s time to get on the field, we’re going to work.”
Their light-hearted bond turns into business once cleats come on. Coleman feels as though Allen becomes a true leader once they take the field, a switch that perhaps innately flips in all football players.
“It’s just natural,” Coleman said. “You’ve got a job to do when you put a helmet on, when you walk into the locker room, not even what you put a helmet on. When you walk in the locker room, it’s a job to do today. There are times to be fun, you’ve got to stay loose within playing so that you’re having as much fun as you can while playing the game you love. It’s easy.”
Coleman could accurately be described as the centerpiece of Buffalo’s revamped receiving corps, as he’s perhaps the most marquee name in a unit that lost Gabriel Davis and perennial Pro Bowler Stefon Diggs in the offseason. The departed duo combined for 241 targets and nearly 2,000 receiving yards a season ago; Coleman, who caught 50 passes, 658 yards, and 11 touchdowns last year at Florida State, is expected to account for a significant chunk of this vacated production. It’s a tough task for any rookie, but given his early rapport with Allen, there’s reason to believe he can answer the call.
