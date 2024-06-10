Bills DT deemed a 'sleeper' who could earn a 'key role' in his rookie year
Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane and head coach Sean McDermott have oft-spoken about the importance of “the trenches” and the necessity for strength and consistency on both sides of the line of scrimmage. The two team-builders believe the foundation of a football team is built across the offensive and defensive lines, with the success of both of these units allowing other position groups to do their jobs effectively.
The Bills may have landed a long-term trench contributor in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft, selecting Duke defensive tackle DeWayne Carter with the 95th overall pick. “Mr. Duke” is a definite character fit in Buffalo—he was the first three-time captain in Blue Devils history and earned the school’s Carmen Falcone Team Most Valuable Player Award in the 2023 season—but arguably as impressive as his upstanding nature off the field is his ability on it.
He tallied 127 tackles, 25 tackles for loss, and 12 sacks throughout his stint in Durham, also notching 71 career run stops and 123 total quarterback pressures, per PFF. The defender enters a crowded Buffalo defensive tackle rotation that’s headlined by the ever-stout Ed Oliver and DaQuan Jones, but Carter—given his demonstrated stoutness against the run and penchant for flashing as an interior pass-rusher—does figure to be a long-term piece for the team defensively.
And though not projecting as a significant snap-logger in his first year, there is an avenue for the 23-year-old to contribute immediately—Buffalo’s defensive line features frequent rotation, meaning that Carter, even if topped on the depth chart, will still play as a rookie. This sentiment is shared by CBS Sports writer Chris Trapasso—in a recent article highlighting post-first-round AFC rookies who could “earn key roles” in the 2024 season, the writer identified Carter as a player to keep an eye on, noting his consistency when it comes to disrupting the passer.
“Any number at or around 10% for a defensive tackle's pressure-creation rate is outstanding, and Carter managed to do it on close to 800 pass-rushing opportunities in his final two years as a Blue Devil,” Trapasso wrote. “And he nearly reached that 10% benchmark thanks to a variety of moves, loose hips, first-step burst, and sustained speed to the quarterback. On the first play of every game, Carter flipped on the motor, and it never shut off until the final whistle.
“Now, the Bills do have Ed Oliver up front and re-signed DaQuan Jones this offseason. But this is a defense that's desperately needed another upfield disruptor either next to or behind Oliver on the depth chart. Sean McDermott rotates defensive linemen more than any other coach in football -- and even if new defensive coordinator Bobby Babich calls the plays, we can assume that general philosophy will be the same. In 2023, seven defensive linemen played between 29% and 68% of the snaps.”
Carter figures to be a mainstay alongside Austin Johnson as part of the team’s second defensive tackle pairing, and given his ability to generate pressure from inside, there’s even room for him to pin his ears back and log opportune snaps on obvious passing downs. Obviously a selection made with the future in mind, Carter’s most significant career impact won’t come as a rookie (as is the case with the vast majority of players); that said, don’t be surprised if you frequently hear his name called on Sundays later this year. He may prove too talented a player to consistently keep off the field.