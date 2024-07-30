Bills OT issues warning to NFL: Von Miller ‘is back’
Buffalo Bills defensive end Von Miller was present throughout the 2023 NFL season, but he wasn’t Von Miller.
He wasn’t the vaunted pass rusher that Buffalo—and general NFL—fans have become accustomed to throughout the past decade-plus, the league’s active-all-time sack leader who has established himself as a household name thanks to his patented ghost move.
He was instead a ghost of his former self, notching just three tackles and zero sacks as he returned from an ACL injury that prematurely ended his productive 2022 campaign. He recorded a career-low 17 total pressures (per PFF) throughout 12 games, often being more of a detriment to the team than a luxury; he was made a healthy scratch for its Week 16 clash with the New England Patriots.
Miller has since stated on several occasions that he shouldn’t have even played last season, noting that he’s frustrated with how national pundits are writing off a player with 123.5 career sacks due to one underwhelming—and injury-impacted—campaign. He’s eager to prove his doubters wrong in the 2024 campaign, and he's gotten off to a strong start at training camp.
Buffalo practiced third-and-long situations throughout the majority of Tuesday’s practice session, consistently giving defensive linemen the opportunity to pin their ears back and get after the quarterback. Miller didn’t disappoint, continually making his presence felt as he flashed with his speed, regained athleticism, and anticipation. He certainly left an impression on three-time Pro Bowl left tackle Dion Dawkins, who issued a warning to the rest of the league while talking to reporters after Tuesday’s practice.
“Von is Von,” Dawkins said. “I don’t know if y’all see what’s going on, but they better watch out. 40’s back. 40 is back, and 40 has his aura back. Von’s locker is behind mine every camp that he’s been here, like literally right behind me. Von is Von. Just let the story play. Just let the story play.”
Buffalo fans gained cautious optimism regarding Miller throughout the offseason as coaches and pundits alike noted that he played better down last season’s stretch; former linebackers coach Bobby Babich, who ascended to defensive coordinator in the offseason, stated in June that “there were flashes of some Von Miller” late in the 2023 campaign. An initial camp breakout wasn’t necessarily anticipated given the lack of pads—the absence of protection makes early camp practices a poor facsimile of actual football, especially along the offensive and defensive lines. Miller has consistently flashed since pads came on earlier this week, however, something that should only bode well for Buffalo’s defense this fall.
The Bills have additional pass-rushing upside at defensive end in the form of Greg Rousseau, A.J. Epenesa, and Dawuane Smoot, so the future Hall of Famer again struggling to refind his form would not be a fatal turn of events; none of these players, however, hold a candle to a healthy Miller (few players in NFL history do). Buffalo’s brass certainly hopes that Dawkins’ warning proves warranted this fall.
