Buffalo Bills' divisional playoff matchup is set
The Buffalo Bills came into today's wild-card playoff matchup against the Denver Broncos are major favorites. When all was said and done, they played as they were expected to play.
Josh Allen and company are now set to move on to the divisional round of the AFC playoffs.
Who will they end up playing next week? The matchup has now been set.
As shared by ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Bills will play host to the Baltimore Ravens. That will be a high-profile matchup with two teams who are top-tier Super Bowl contenders.
Obviously, facing the Ravens will be a much more difficult test than they faced this week. Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry will be a formidable matchup for the Buffalo defense.
Bobby Babich had his defense playing at a high level against the Broncos, but will need to elevate their game even more against Baltimore.
Fans are already getting excited for the game. Allen facing off against Jackson is about as good of a quarterback matchup as it can get. Both teams are loaded with talent on both sides of the football around their MVP-caliber quarterbacks.
Also, with Allen and Jackson being viewed as the favorites to win the NFL MVP award, there will be extra motivation to make a statement individually.
All week long, there are going to be a lot of storylines to keep an eye on. It will be an entertaining week as both teams prepare for what could be a classic NFL playoff game.
In order to win a Super Bowl, which is the one goal that the Bills have had this season, these are the kinds of games that a team has to win. Hopefully, they're up for the challenge.