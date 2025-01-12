James Cook's brother, Cowboys RB Dalvin Cook, sets bro's new contract level
Dalvin Cook said yesterday's price is not today's price for his little brother James. In the midst of his brother's 120-rushing yard and one-touchdown performance in the Wild Card playoff win over the Denver Broncos Sunday, the four-time Pro Bowler tweeted out he believes his brother has proven to be a $20 million per year running back.
For perspective, the highest-paid back in the NFL right now is Christian McCaffrey at $19 million per year.
Can you blame Dalvin, though? James followed up a 2023 Pro Bowl selection with his second-straight 1,000-yard rushing season and tying for an NFL-best 16 rushing touchdowns in 2024. The younger Cook also became the first Buffalo Bills player to rush for 100 yards in a playoff game since Hall of Famer Thurman Thomas in 1995.
Cook also enters the last year of his rookie deal in 2025, where he's scheduled to make $1.5 million. That is chump change in comparison to RBs like Josh Jacobs, Saquon Barkley, and Joe Mixon's contracts — all backs he scored more touchdowns than in 2024.
The Bills could benefit from another performance like Sunday's from Cook in the Divisional Round as they look ahead to a second matchup this season with the Baltimore Ravens and look to avenge a 35-10 beatdown from Week 4.