Bills Central

'Just a little blood:' Josh Allen lost part of thumbnail in win over Denver

Allen masterful in win over Broncos

Chris Pugh

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen throws downfield during the fourth quarter against the Denver Broncos in an AFC wild card game at Highmark Stadium.
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen throws downfield during the fourth quarter against the Denver Broncos in an AFC wild card game at Highmark Stadium. / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images
In this story:

Josh Allen didn't lose much at all in Sunday's 31-7 win over Denver in the NFL wild-card round.

But the one thing he lost was a little painful.

Allen lost part of his thumbnail in the fourth quarter.of the win.

"Just a little blood," he told CBS reporter Tracy Wolfson after the game.

Allen finished the game by completing 20 of 26 passes for 272 yards and two touchdowns in the win.

More Buffalo Bills News:

Published
Chris Pugh
CHRIS PUGH

Chris is an experienced digital content producer with prior roles in journalism and corporate communications. He has worked as a sports and news writer and editor at McClatchy, Tribune and Gannett. Chris is based in Columbus, Ohio.