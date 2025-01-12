'Just a little blood:' Josh Allen lost part of thumbnail in win over Denver
Josh Allen didn't lose much at all in Sunday's 31-7 win over Denver in the NFL wild-card round.
But the one thing he lost was a little painful.
Allen lost part of his thumbnail in the fourth quarter.of the win.
"Just a little blood," he told CBS reporter Tracy Wolfson after the game.
Allen finished the game by completing 20 of 26 passes for 272 yards and two touchdowns in the win.
