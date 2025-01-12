All studs, no duds, in Bills' wild-card rout of Broncos
The Buffalo Bills had an easy time with the Denver Broncos in the AFC wild-card game on Sunday after a dominating 31-7 win.
Buffalo dominated in the time of possession as they had the ball for over 41 minutes while Denver had it for over 18 minutes. The Bills outgained the Broncos on offense by 471 yards to 224 yards. Next week's AFC divisional round for Buffalo has been set as the Bills will face the Baltimore Ravens.
Here's a look at the studs on the Bills that helped them win over the Broncos.
Stud: QB Josh Allen
It shouldn't come as no surprise that MVP candidate Josh Allen played one of the best games of his career. Allen threw for 272 yards and two touchdowns while completing nearly 76% of his passes and added 46 rushing yards. It may take another stellar performance to convince voters that Allen is indeed the MVP of the NFL.
Stud: DE Greg Rousseau
After posting eight sacks during the regular season, Greg Rousseau continued his career-best season with another solid performance. Rousseau finished with two tackles, two tackles for loss, one quarterback hit and one sack. Buffalo can lean on Rousseau to be its most consistent pass rusher and will be needed against MVP candidate Lamar Jackson
Studs: RBs James Cook & Ty Johnson
The talk this week has been on how James Cook could be a threat in the passing game, while Allen has claimed that Ty Johnson is the best third-down back in the NFL. Cook got it done on the ground with 120 rushing yards and one touchdown, while Johnson made a spectacular touchdown catch in the back of the end zone on fourth down in the second half. Unfortunately for Buffalo, Ray Davis got knocked out with an injury, but the Bills have two quality backs who can get it done in Cook and Johnson.
Studs: WR Khalil Shakir & Curtis Samuel
Bills fans were excited to have Curtis Samuel breakout with one of the best game of his time with Buffalo while Khalil Shakir continued his successful season as the Bills' number one pass catcher. Samuel broke out with a 55-yard touchdown while Shakir dominated on bubble screens with six receptions for 61 yards. The focus has been on the tight ends and running backs, but it was the wide receivers who gave Allen big plays in the passing game.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —