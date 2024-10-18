ESPN ranks Bills QB Josh Allen appallingly low in NFL MVP Watch
A prerequisite of being an authoritative voice on the NFL, generally speaking, is watching the games, and while ESPN’s ability to fulfill this requirement has been repeatedly called into question in recent years, a new article is perhaps the outlet’s most egregious offense in some time. Writer Stephen Holder recently penned the outlet’s NFL MVP watch through six weeks; the list was determined by a panel of 15 “experts.” Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, who currently leads the NFL in QBR at 79.2, barely cracks the top candidates, sliding in at No. 5.
Though that's a bit ridiculous in and of itself, the most asinine part of the list is Kansas City Chiefs passer Patrick Mahomes being ranked at No. 2. Lamar Jackson sits atop the list, which is fair, as he's playing terrific football right now. To have Mahomes listed second is simply indefensible, try as ESPN might; Mahomes currently ranks 16th in QBR, 14th in EPA, and second in interceptions with six. These aren't MVP numbers.
"You've got to be one heck of a player to be on pace for career lows in touchdown passes and QBR (and a career-high in interceptions) while still being considered a legitimate MVP candidate," Holder wrote. of Mahomes "Those realities speak to the greatness of Mahomes, as does the fact that he has willed his team to a 5-0 start despite its offensive imperfections."
The writer argues that Kansas City being undefeated at this juncture is evidence of Mahomes’ excellence; he’s the reason why the Chiefs are 5-0, thus proving his value. This argument loses a bit of credence once one remembers that the Bills’ supporting cast was nothing to write home about (prior to the recent acquisition of Amari Cooper), and Allen has performed better than Mahomes while leading his team to a stout 4-2 record.
Now the case for Allen, he has more total touchdowns (13) and fewer interceptions (0) than any of the four quarterbacks listed in front of him (Jayden Daniels and C.J. Stroud sit at third and fourth, respectively). Holder even writes that Allen "is putting together his best season yet" and, again, noted that Mahomes is posting "career lows" in several key stats -- in the writer's own words, why is a quarterback playing the worst statistical football of his career a stronger MVP candidate than a passer playing at his peak when both of their teams are legitimate contenders? Again, there's no issue with Jackson, Daniels, and Stroud being on this list -- or even above Allen -- but Mahomes being placed ahead of the Buffalo signal-caller in this particular season is egregious.
