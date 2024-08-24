Buffalo Bills fall in preseason finale to Carolina Panthers, 31-26
The Buffalo Bills lost their preseason finale to the Carolina Panthers by a score of 31-26. It was the best day for the offense all preseason long, carried largely by the run game and the offensive line. Overall, the Bills played well throughout this whole game, despite the final score.
Below we’ll take a look at the most-inspired performance, a player who deserves to have some questions asked about him, a position group that requires a better performance, and a side of the ball that gave the most irksome performance of the day.
Inspire-Offense:
It wasn’t the most consistent day for the Buffalo offense, but they finally scored not just their first touchdown of the preseason, but two touchdowns. Running backs Darrynton Evans and Frank Gore Jr. impressed the most, as Evans caught a touchdown from Ben Dinnuci (who also seemed more comfortable this week than last week) and Frank Gore Jr. rode 18 carries to 101 yards, and a touchdown, making it a tough battle in the running back room come cut down day. On top of that, quarterback Ben Dinucci made a much better case for himself this week than he did last week. He looked much more comfortable, and was able to play with a certain rhythm that was impossible to have last week. It may not be enough to be Josh Allen’s backup in 2024, but it may be enough to keep him on the practice squad. Outside of that, the backup offensive line looked solid against the Panthers’ starters on defense, Tyrell Shavers had an up and down day, and Deon Cain made the most of his catches. It was also encouraging to see Zach Davidson get involved with the offense, as he will likely have a roster spot for as long as Quintin Morris is sidelined with an injury.
Inquire-Tyler Bass:
Tyler Bass has struggled since last season, and it’s continued over to the summer. While he’s only missed one field goal in the preseason, many of his attempts were under 40 yards. He made one field goal in week 1 from 49 yards, and missed a field goal today from 51 yards. 50+ yard field goals are not “gimmes” by any stretch of the imagination, unless you’re Justin Tucker. That being said, there was a confidence with Bass from distance that simply isn’t there right now.
Will the Bills continue to try him from distance and force some confidence back in him? Or will they adjust their approach and begin to be a bit more aggressive on 4th downs near mid-field? The 2023 Detroit Lions may be a good example to borrow from, as they were not a team that attempted many long field goals; their kicker simply wasn’t capable of doing it consistently. The Lions were very aggressive on 4th down past the 50 yard line because of this. They’re an aggressive team on 4th down anyways, as are the Bills, but the point remains that there may be a difference in how the Bills approach 4th down this year that mirrors or emulates what the Lions did last year.
Require-WR 5:
It seems very clear that the top wide receivers for this team will be Keon Coleman, Mack Hollins, Curtis Samuel, and Khalil Shakir. After that, it feels like it’s anyone’s guess. Tyrell Shavers has had a good training camp, but struggled to find consistency in preseason action. Deon Cain made the most of his catches today, but was it enough to earn a roster spot? Xavier Johnson also made some impressive catches, but again, was it enough for the Bills to give him a roster spot? KJ Hamler brings a nice speed element to both the offense and the return game, but will he be healthy and consistent enough throughout a whole season? There’s simply a lot of questions when it comes to this position group and hopefully some answers begin to emerge, but through training camp and preseason, none have fully solidified themselves.
Irk-Backup defense?
It’s hard to find a truly irksome performance from today, but it was a slight bit concerning how well the Panthers backups moved down the field against the Bills’ backups. I do mean slight in the smallest possible term, because I don’t think it’s really that big of a deal. It all looked like a preseason game, and it shouldn’t be too concerning one way or the other, but when the offense was playing consistently for the first time this preseason, it would have been nice to see a bit more bite from the defense to keep the game closer.
What's Next?
That is officially a wrap on the Buffalo Bills 2024 preseason, and their next game will be the home opener against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, September 8th, at 1PM EST.
In addition, the NFL's roster cut down day will be on Tuesday, August 27th. By 4 PM EST, all teams need to have their rosters brought down to 53 players.
Expectations are high for the Bills, and with other playoff contenders in the AFC East and all throughout the AFC conference, it will not be an easy season for them. Buffalo Bills on SI will be with you every step of the way though, and provide you with the best recaps, breakdowns, takeaways, news, and analysis possible.
