Taron Johnson seeing Super Bowl champ's leadership qualities on Bills' defense
The Buffalo Bills' defense was severely shorthanded during last year's postseason loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, and third safety Taylor Rapp was one of the missing players.
After making the victory-clinching interception in the regular season finale against Miami, Rapp was unavailable for the next two games due to a calf injury and it was more than noticeable.
The 26-year-old Rapp, whose postseason experience includes his contributions to the Los Angeles Rams' Super Bowl LVI title run, re-signed with the Bills in March. With veteran safeties Jordan Poyer and Micah Hyde gone, Rapp has significantly more responsibility to shoulder in Buffalo's secondary but has been unfazed.
"I like how T Rapp is leading those safeties," said starting slot cornerback Taron Johnson. "He's a quiet, reserved kind of guy, but I hear him being more vocal and just making sure that everybody is having the knowledge that they need to have to perform at a high level."
Thus far, Rapp's prior experience, including his one season with the Bills, is paying dividends with multiple new safeties in the mix.
"He's played a lot of ball. He's been here. He knows the system a little bit better than everybody else. Guys are watching him. Guys are asking him questions trying to make sure that they can figure it out," said Johnson.
RELATED: Overlooked safety has 'asserted himself' into leadership role
Rapp appeared in 16 games last season, making four starts, as the Bills deployed a third safety at times. He accounted for 50 tackles, one fumble recovery and the memorable aforementioned interception. The 2019 second-round draft pick started every game during the Rams' Super Bowl season and finds himself as a starter once again.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —